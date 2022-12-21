LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was hit by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles, officials said. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was walking outside a crosswalk around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 50th and Alameda streets in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood when he was struck by the first vehicle. While the pedestrian was on the pavement, he was struck by a second vehicle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO