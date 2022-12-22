Read full article on original website
news9.com
NWS Shares Video Of Water Freezing Instantly In -17 Degree Weather
It's single-digit weather in Oklahoma but in Montana, it got to -17 degrees on Thursday. The National Weather Service demonstrated just how cold it was by throwing water into the air, only for it to freeze instantly. Some parts of Montana are going to see wind chills as low as...
inforney.com
Weather service: Cold, wind is here with more on the way
More extreme winter weather is still expected to enter this region between about 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today. National Weather Service meteorologists have said a large portion of the country is affected by the winter weather moving in from Canada. Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
inforney.com
Marshall to open warming center during extreme cold temperatures
MARSHALL, Tx. - The City of Marshall is opening a warming center for people beginning Thursday afternoon for people who will be unable to escape the extreme cold in the coming days, Director of Support Services Randy Pritchard said. The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department's...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold arctic air arrives Thursday night
Good morning! The winds will increase this afternoon along with warm temperatures in the 60s. Be sure and finish your holiday shopping this afternoon. The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the arctic cold front that will move into the region Thursday night. As the cold front moves into the region the major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
inforney.com
What do all these weather warnings mean?
The arctic blast that has been powering its way south has entered Texas and is hours from dropping temperatures across East Texas. In advance, the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories. But what do they mean, and how bad are things going to get?. WIND...
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Southwest Power Pool issues advisories as extreme cold drives record-breaking energy use
Widespread and extreme cold has led to new energy usage records and the declaration of several advisories and alerts in the Southwest Power Pool territory, which includes the ArkLaTex.
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
inforney.com
Working outside in these 'dangerously frigid' temps? What you and your employer should know
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging Texas employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors, from the dangers of cold stress this weekend. With a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Friday and hard freeze warning in effect through midday, OSHA...
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
New Mexico warns of arctic blast, dangerous cold ahead of Christmas
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials are warning New Mexicans to protect themselves against extreme cold temperatures ahead of Christmas as a blast of arctic air moves across the state. Over the next three days, forecasts from KRQE News 13 and data from the National Weather Service indicate that several areas in New Mexico are […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas plumbing supply company highlights ways to protect pipes from winter freeze
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures across Southern Arkansas are steadily dropping below freezing so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to make sure your home is winterized. John Desso, Branch Manager of Falk Plumbing Supply, tells us last-minute ways to make sure you don’t have frozen or...
Thousands Without Power As Weather Impacts Outages
We are seeing reports of outages around Oklahoma. OG&E, OEC, and PSO are all working to restore power to those affected.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
