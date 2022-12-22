ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

inforney.com

Weather service: Cold, wind is here with more on the way

More extreme winter weather is still expected to enter this region between about 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today. National Weather Service meteorologists have said a large portion of the country is affected by the winter weather moving in from Canada. Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Marshall to open warming center during extreme cold temperatures

MARSHALL, Tx. - The City of Marshall is opening a warming center for people beginning Thursday afternoon for people who will be unable to escape the extreme cold in the coming days, Director of Support Services Randy Pritchard said. The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department's...
MARSHALL, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Cold arctic air arrives Thursday night

Good morning! The winds will increase this afternoon along with warm temperatures in the 60s. Be sure and finish your holiday shopping this afternoon. The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the arctic cold front that will move into the region Thursday night. As the cold front moves into the region the major concerns will be frigid air and gusty east winds.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

What do all these weather warnings mean?

The arctic blast that has been powering its way south has entered Texas and is hours from dropping temperatures across East Texas. In advance, the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories. But what do they mean, and how bad are things going to get?. WIND...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX

