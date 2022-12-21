Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mattapan
Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say
A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
whdh.com
Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA
For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven. A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach During Boston Gas Station Brawl: DA
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said. Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and h…
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to reports of a pedestrian crash on Causeway Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to reports of a pedestrian crash on Causeway Street Thursday night. Officers could be seen searching the trunk and front driver’s side of a silver sedan. A dent was visible on the front passenger side of the car. No further information has been...
South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General
Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey. Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Bro…
Boston Police issue community alert after credit card skimmers found in stores throughout city
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert on Tuesday after credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Eleven stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due...
Roxbury woman facing charges in Dorchester gas station stabbing
A Roxbury woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Dorchester gas station Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, Skilar Morris, 30, will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Morris is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Mobil gas station...
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
wgbh.org
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
nbcboston.com
Teen Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting Near Dorchester School
A third teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection to a double shooting that injured two people near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Thursday. The shooting took place on Helen Street near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center on the afternoon of Dec. 5. Both victims survived.
Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston
Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
Comments / 0