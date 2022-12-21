ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed in Mattapan

​Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on a possible suspect. Police remained on...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
BOSTON, MA
frmedia.org

Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust

A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting Near Dorchester School

A third teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection to a double shooting that injured two people near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Thursday. The shooting took place on Helen Street near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center on the afternoon of Dec. 5. Both victims survived.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston

Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BOSTON, MA

