The Headlines MUSEUM BULLETINS. Major museums in the United States made little headway in diversifying their collections between 2008 and 2020, according to a study by art journalists Julia Halperin and Charlotte Burns, the Art Newspaper reports. Robert Stein, the Milwaukee Art Museum's deputy director, has been named chief information officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. And the new restaurant at the National Gallery in London, Ochre, which was designed by the local firm Red Deer, is featured in Hospitality Design; its cocktail menu features drinks inspired by works by Seurat, Canaletto, and many more. THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Earlier this year, Ukrainian collectors Victor and Elena Pinchuk sold a Jeff Koons Balloon Monkey (2006–13)—at Christie's, raising some $11.5 million for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO