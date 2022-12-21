Read full article on original website
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
$10 M. Gift for the Met, Whitney Maps Edward Hopper’s New York, and More: Morning Links for December 6, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM BULLETINS. Major museums in the United States made little headway in diversifying their collections between 2008 and 2020, according to a study by art journalists Julia Halperin and Charlotte Burns, the Art Newspaper reports. Robert Stein, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s deputy director, has been named chief information officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. And the new restaurant at the National Gallery in London, Ochre, which was designed by the local firm Red Deer, is featured in Hospitality Design; its cocktail menu features drinks inspired by works by Seurat, Canaletto, and many more. THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Earlier this year, Ukrainian collectors Victor and Elena Pinchuk sold a Jeff Koons Balloon Monkey (2006–13)—at Christie’s, raising some $11.5 million for...
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
Author Interview (and a Giveaway!): Julie Daines & Meriden Park
Welcome to the Blog + Review Tour for Meriden Park by Julie Daines, hosted by JustRead Publicity Tours! Please join me in welcoming Julie to the blog today to chat about her new Regency romance!. MERIDEN PARK by Julie Daines. GENRE: Historical/Regency Romance/Suspense (Clean & Wholesome) PUBLISHER: Covenant Communications. RELEASE...
Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
The arduous journey of Chinese immigrants to San Francisco in ‘The Far Country’ at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company
On May 6, 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act – the only federal legislation ever implemented to prohibit all members of a specific nationality or ethnicity from immigrating to the United States – was signed into law by President Chester A. Arthur, following an increase in anti-Chinese sentiment and violence, when US workers blamed their depressed post-Civil-War wages on the immigrant laborers. Initially intended to last for ten years, it was renewed and strengthened in 1892, made permanent in 1902, and remained in force until the passage of the Magnuson Act in 1943, which allowed only 105 Chinese immigrants to enter the US each year, until the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act abolished racial restrictions.
