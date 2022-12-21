ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Demario Davis finally gets his first Pro Bowl nod, Tyrann Mathieu is an alternate

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
Finally. The New Orleans Saints only had one player listed on the initial 2023 Pro Bowl roster representing the NFC, but it was a well-earned recognition for linebacker Demario Davis. The 11th-year pro has played the best football of his career after signing with the Saints in 2018, and though he’s earned All-Pro nods he’s never been named a Pro Bowler — until now.

Good for him. Davis was repeatedly snubbed for the Pro Bowl in recent years, so it’s great to see him get over the hump like this and strike that off his to-do list. He’s the first Saints linebacker selected for the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010. This Pro Bowl selection also earned Davis a nice $500,000 bonus.

Will any of his Saints teammates join him at the all-star event? NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that several players were selected as alternates, so they could get in if their peers are unavailable:

  • Safety Tyrann Mathieu
  • Fullback Adam Prentice
  • Long snapper Zach Wood

