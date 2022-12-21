ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kneepkens, No. 12 Utah women swamp Southern Utah 90-56

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 points and No. 12 Utah used a hot second half to race past Southern Utah 90-56 on Thursday night as the Utes matched the best start in school history. The 2018-19 team also started 12-0. The chance to set...
Traore’s 17 help BYU beat Weber State 63-57

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore’s 17 points helped BYU defeat Weber State 63-57 Thursday night. Traore had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (10-5). Noah Waterman added 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Rudi Williams recorded nine points and shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Pope’s 25 help Utah Tech defeat Lindenwood 95-64

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Isaiah Pope scored 25 points to help Utah Tech defeat Lindenwood 95-64 on Thursday night. Pope had five assists for the Trailblazers (8-5). Noa Gonsalves was 7 of 10 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) to add 19 points. Cameron Gooden shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.
