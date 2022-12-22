Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
NC State's Drake Thomas headed to NFL Draft, will play in bowl
There will only be one Thomas on the NC State roster next season. NC State linebacker Drake Thomas is headed to the NFL, but he will play one final game for the Wolfpack, he announced on social media Friday night. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas is out of eligibility, leaving incoming freshman quarterback Lex Thomas as the lone brother on the team in 2023.
Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning
Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
WRAL
Tyler Thompson: My family helped me choose UNC
Panther Creek 4-star edge rusher Tyler Thompson spoke with HighSchoolOT after he officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He discussed how Panther Creek changed him and how his family helped him through the process.
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win
UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
Knightdale offensive tackle Micah Sumpter signs with UNC Charlotte
Knightdale, N.C. — Knightdale High School offensive tackle Micah Sumpter signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football careers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Sumpter was one of three in-state linemen that signed with the 49ers on the first day of early signing period for the class of 2023.
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
triangletribune.com
NCCU’s Oliver to coach in Legacy Bowl
North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker was named the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award winner on Tuesday. The honor goes to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I football. The junior is the first Eagle to earn Associated Press FCS All-American First Team status after leading NCCU with 61...
Pack Therapy: Learning to walk before you run
It’s never a good idea to use “should” and “NC State” together. The Wolfpack has always been at its best when it is doubted. See the end of the most recent football season (compared to the start), as an example. But there are times when...
Graham, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Graham. The Graham High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on December 22, 2022, 20:00:00. The Graham High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Alamance High School on December 22, 2022, 20:00:00.
piratemedia1.com
ECU men’s basketball extends win streak over High Point University
East Carolina University men’s basketball (9-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated High Point University (HPU) (8-4, 0-0 Big South Conference) in a 60-49 victory at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Offensive struggles on both sides created difficulties for the Pirates and Panthers...
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after the...
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
PITTSBURGH — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty...
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
spaces4learning.com
NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls
Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
