Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

NC State's Drake Thomas headed to NFL Draft, will play in bowl

There will only be one Thomas on the NC State roster next season. NC State linebacker Drake Thomas is headed to the NFL, but he will play one final game for the Wolfpack, he announced on social media Friday night. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas is out of eligibility, leaving incoming freshman quarterback Lex Thomas as the lone brother on the team in 2023.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Duke will practice for Military Bowl this morning

Duke Football will conduct a practice in Virginia this morning in preparation for the Military Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. The program arrived in Washington, DC on Friday and went out to a team dinner at Fogo De Chao, according to multiple posts on social media from players and coaches. A welcome Reception for the Blue Devils will be held at the team hotel later today. The Blue Devils are looking for their ninth win on the year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tyler Thompson: My family helped me choose UNC

Panther Creek 4-star edge rusher Tyler Thompson spoke with HighSchoolOT after he officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He discussed how Panther Creek changed him and how his family helped him through the process.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win

UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Knightdale offensive tackle Micah Sumpter signs with UNC Charlotte

Knightdale, N.C. — Knightdale High School offensive tackle Micah Sumpter signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and football careers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Sumpter was one of three in-state linemen that signed with the 49ers on the first day of early signing period for the class of 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
triangletribune.com

NCCU’s Oliver to coach in Legacy Bowl

North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker was named the inaugural Aeneas Williams Award winner on Tuesday. The honor goes to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I football. The junior is the first Eagle to earn Associated Press FCS All-American First Team status after leading NCCU with 61...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Pack Therapy: Learning to walk before you run

It’s never a good idea to use “should” and “NC State” together. The Wolfpack has always been at its best when it is doubted. See the end of the most recent football season (compared to the start), as an example. But there are times when...
RALEIGH, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU men’s basketball extends win streak over High Point University

East Carolina University men’s basketball (9-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated High Point University (HPU) (8-4, 0-0 Big South Conference) in a 60-49 victory at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Offensive struggles on both sides created difficulties for the Pirates and Panthers...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRAL News

Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
RALEIGH, NC
spaces4learning.com

NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls

Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
