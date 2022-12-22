EJ King, Megan Thee Stallion's Former Stylist, Responds To Backlash Over IG Post Following Court Trial Appearance

Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
BET
Megan Thee Stallion Ex-Bodyguard Guard Mysteriously Disappears Ahead Of Court Appearance, Police Say
Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard seemingly has gone missing before his slated court appearance next week in the trial of Meg and Tory Lanez. Justin Edison, a key witness in the trial, has disappeared, according to TMZ. However, he’s not marked as a missing person as of right now.
Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend said Tory Lanez threatened her — but goes radio silent when pressed for details
Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion's former assistant, was offered immunity for her testimony but was reluctant to detail Tory Lanez's behavior.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion By Jury
The jury found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of assault for the 2020 shooting where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot. The decision came nearly two weeks after the trial began, which included explosive testimony from Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete. Tory, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, will now await sentencing and could face up to 24 years in prison. As he is also Canadian, he also faces deportation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is 'missing' and didn't appear for testimony during Tory Lanez trial, her attorney says
Her ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, told prosecutors that Tory Lanez confessed to being "too drunk" and shooting a gun the day after the incident.
BET
Vivica A. Fox Slams Joe Budden Over Megan Thee Stallion Comments
Vivica A. Fox came to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens after Joe Budden’s negative comments of the Houston rapper rubbed her the wrong way. During the Tuesday (Dec. 20) episode of the show, Fox had a message that she wanted to...
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Is Not A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Don’t Like That Girl’
Joe Budden has admitted that he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion, adding that his opinion of the Houston rapper has been impacted by her relationship with people he knows. The Joe Budden Podcast crew discussed Tory Lanez‘s ongoing court case on episode 586 featuring DJ Akademiks, which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (December 15).
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Tweets Bible Verses Following Megan Thee Stallion Hearing
As the looming trial approaches, Tory Lanez seems confident in his case and posted Bible references in his “last tweet.”. After over two years of speculation, the world is about to discover what may have happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The former friends were once thick as thieves; however, an incident in July 2020 would change their lives forever. It was then that Megan was injured outside of a Hollywood Hills mansion as Lanez was arrested. She later came forward to accuse Lanez of shooting her in the foot—a charge he denied since the onset.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community
Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
blavity.com
Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Emotional Testimony Against Tory Lanez: 'I Wish He Would've Just Killed Me If I Knew I'd Have To Go Through This'
Megan Thee Stallion delivered an emotional testimony when she appeared in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for the second day of the trial involving Tory Lanez, who was also present in the room during the testimony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old rapper was tearful as she testified...
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
Column: Megan Thee Stallion was right. But she's one of too many women who aren't believed
A jury convicted rapper Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her. But it doesn't make up for the misogyny she endured.
Rapper Tory Lanez set to face trial in alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. What we know so far.
LOS ANGELES — Jury selection in the trial of Tory Lanez is set to begin on Monday as the rapper faces charges for allegedly shooting and injuring hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020 in the Hollywood Hills. Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin on...
