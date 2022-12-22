ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta’s Battle of the Bands moved to different location

EL PASO, Texas -- One of the popular events of the Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta, Battle of the Bands, has been moved from the El Paso Convention Center to Fort Bliss. The event is usually held in the convention center downtown, but had to be moved after the Office of Emergency Management took over the facility to respond to the current migrant crisis.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso housed more than 300 migrants Friday overnight

More than 300 people stayed overnight at the El Paso Convention Center in Texas, as the community works to accommodate a growing number of migrants, El Paso’s Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz-Acosta told CNN via email Saturday. The city recently declared a state of emergency as thousands of migrants...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Christmas tree recycling to be offered by City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can recycle their live Christmas trees for free starting Tuesday at the Environmental Services Department's Citizen Collection Stations. The drop-off sites, which are listed below, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday until February 11. 1034 Pendale Rd. 121...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Christmas Eve Mass for Children livestream

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Catholic Diocese of El Paso will hold a Christmas Eve Mass for Children at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Follow this post to watch the stream live. For more information on services, click here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC...
EL PASO, TX

