KVIA
Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta’s Battle of the Bands moved to different location
EL PASO, Texas -- One of the popular events of the Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta, Battle of the Bands, has been moved from the El Paso Convention Center to Fort Bliss. The event is usually held in the convention center downtown, but had to be moved after the Office of Emergency Management took over the facility to respond to the current migrant crisis.
KVIA
Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department. Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El...
KVIA
City of El Paso holiday closures
EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
KVIA
SWAT responds to a barricaded person inside a home in East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas - At the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita is where SWAT has responded to a barricaded person inside an East El Paso home. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress after midnight. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is...
KVIA
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
KVIA
El Paso housed more than 300 migrants Friday overnight
More than 300 people stayed overnight at the El Paso Convention Center in Texas, as the community works to accommodate a growing number of migrants, El Paso’s Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz-Acosta told CNN via email Saturday. The city recently declared a state of emergency as thousands of migrants...
KVIA
Person hospitalized after rollover on El Paso’s Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in the lower valley Friday night. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the Border Highway near Broadway Drive. This has been the area where migrants have been seen crossing the...
KVIA
Christmas tree recycling to be offered by City of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can recycle their live Christmas trees for free starting Tuesday at the Environmental Services Department's Citizen Collection Stations. The drop-off sites, which are listed below, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday until February 11. 1034 Pendale Rd. 121...
KVIA
Christmas Eve Mass for Children livestream
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Catholic Diocese of El Paso will hold a Christmas Eve Mass for Children at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Follow this post to watch the stream live. For more information on services, click here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC...
