Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Oyster Bay That You Should TryTed RiversOyster Bay, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Related
Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield
A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
westportjournal.com
In storm’s wake, many endure a silent, very cold night with no power
WESTPORT — More than 100 local households, and thousands more across the state, are waking on a frigid Christmas Eve with no power. After a day-long winter storm buffeted the region with rain, strong winds and flooding, a strong cold front was ushered in overnight — temperatures plunged from a high in the mid-50s Friday to below 10 degrees early Saturday.
westportjournal.com
Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom
WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven urges shoreline avoidance during Friday storm
WEST HAVEN — West Haven officials have warned residents to avoid two shoreline streets until 10 p.m. Friday. "An astronomical high tide is approaching the West Haven shoreline, causing dangerous conditions, including widespread flooding and beach erosion," the city said in an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday. The alert warned that high tide would be around 10:30 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
westportjournal.com
Storm warnings: Roads blocked, power out, T-storms as temps plunge…
WESTPORT — As the winter storm that began moving across the region Thursday night continues to buffet the area with rain and gusty winds Friday morning, problems are beginning to pile up. As a powerful cold front moves into the region from about 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, the...
hamlethub.com
Fierce wind rips through Ridgefield, leaving many in the dark
1658 Eversource customers in Ridgefield are without power this morning after fierce winds blew threw our area last night. To view the power outage report via Eversource, click here. Here's the last weather report for the holiday weekend via National Weather Service:. Today. Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then...
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
NBC Connecticut
Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
News 12
DPW crews concerned salt preparations might not be able to counter incoming deep freeze
Woodbridge DPW crews are hard at work preventing icing on roads as temperatures are expected to drop Friday. Since they cannot pretreat the roads, DPW says they have at least 20 trucks on standby through Saturday if needed. “A lot of times after the rain, the winds will dry things...
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday.
National Weather Service issues NYC winter storm-related advisory
UPDATE: Track NYC winter storm: New National Weather Service maps show path >>. A wind advisory has already been issued for New York City and several other nearby counties as a massive winter storm prepares to blow into the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) posted the alert on Wednesday...
norwalkct.org
Norwalk Parks and Beaches are Closed due to Storm Conditions, Effective Immediately
(Norwalk, Conn.) Today, December 23, 2022, Mayor Rilling announced that all Norwalk beaches and parks are closed until further notice, effective immediately, due to storm conditions and to keep everyone safe. ###
Storm Could Cause Power Outages, Flooding, Icy Roads In Westchester: Here's How To Prepare
Westchester County officials are urging residents to prepare for a powerful storm that could cause power outages, flooding, fallen trees, and icy roads right before the holiday weekend. The storm, which will begin Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, and last through Friday evening, Dec. 23, will likely bring between 2 to...
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update
Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
norwalkct.org
Updated City of Norwalk Winter Holiday Schedule
We made a change to our upcoming winter holiday schedule. Below is the updated schedule, which includes how garbage and recycling services for the City of Norwalk will NOT be collected on Monday, December 26th or Monday, January 2nd. Services will resume on Tuesday, December 27th and Tuesday, January 3rd, respectively.
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe
A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
Norwalk photos: Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk has reopened
NORWALK, Conn. — The Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk has reopened. Experienced pedestrians will notice the enhanced concrete barrier that seperates them from the passing tractor trailers. On two recent walks, NancyOnNorwalk felt increased stability, without the vibrations that previously accompanied the bridge’s up and down movement as it carries Interstate 95 (I-95)’s heavy traffic over the Norwalk River.
News 12
Plumbers warn that sudden temperature drop could rapidly freeze pipes
Friday’s forecast calls for heavy winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. Plumbers say it’s a dangerous combination for your pipes, but a little preparation now can save you a lot of money in repairs. "Depending on how many breaks there are, anywhere from $500 to $1,000 – depending on...
Comments / 0