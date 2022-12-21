ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield

A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
westportjournal.com

In storm’s wake, many endure a silent, very cold night with no power

WESTPORT — More than 100 local households, and thousands more across the state, are waking on a frigid Christmas Eve with no power. After a day-long winter storm buffeted the region with rain, strong winds and flooding, a strong cold front was ushered in overnight — temperatures plunged from a high in the mid-50s Friday to below 10 degrees early Saturday.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom

WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven urges shoreline avoidance during Friday storm

WEST HAVEN — West Haven officials have warned residents to avoid two shoreline streets until 10 p.m. Friday. "An astronomical high tide is approaching the West Haven shoreline, causing dangerous conditions, including widespread flooding and beach erosion," the city said in an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday. The alert warned that high tide would be around 10:30 a.m.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fierce wind rips through Ridgefield, leaving many in the dark

1658 Eversource customers in Ridgefield are without power this morning after fierce winds blew threw our area last night. To view the power outage report via Eversource, click here. Here's the last weather report for the holiday weekend via National Weather Service:. Today. Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
SEYMOUR, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update

Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
MILFORD, CT
norwalkct.org

Updated City of Norwalk Winter Holiday Schedule

We made a change to our upcoming winter holiday schedule. Below is the updated schedule, which includes how garbage and recycling services for the City of Norwalk will NOT be collected on Monday, December 26th or Monday, January 2nd. Services will resume on Tuesday, December 27th and Tuesday, January 3rd, respectively.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk has reopened

NORWALK, Conn. — The Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk has reopened. Experienced pedestrians will notice the enhanced concrete barrier that seperates them from the passing tractor trailers. On two recent walks, NancyOnNorwalk felt increased stability, without the vibrations that previously accompanied the bridge’s up and down movement as it carries Interstate 95 (I-95)’s heavy traffic over the Norwalk River.
NORWALK, CT

