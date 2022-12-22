Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump’s voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would’ve called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump’s claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
KVIA
House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms
(CNN)-The house passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill just ahead of Friday evening's deadline for government funding to expire. The bill supports critical government operations and provides emergency aid for natural disasters and Ukraine. It now heads to President Biden for his signature. The senate passed the measure Thursday.
Comments / 0