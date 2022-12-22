Read full article on original website
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low bridge to remain closed at least two more weeks
SDOT is finally commenting on what’s wrong with the West Seattle low bridge (Spokane Street Swing Bridge), four days after it was closed. According to SDOT, the bridge won’t reopen for at least two weeks because crews need “to repair mechanical issues that intensified after a power outage during the ice storm on December 23.” They’re still working on a “repair plan and schedule.” Here’s their explanation of what’s wrong:
KING TIDE: Duwamish River deluges South Park
3:50 PM: Thanks to Devlin Carey for the photos. While the weather-enhanced king-tide waters were mostly a point of curiosity in West Seattle, they caused more-serious trouble along the Duwamish River in. South Park, flooding streets and neighborhoods. At the peak of it, emergency responders had to rescue people from...
PHOTOS: Weather-enhanced king tide swamps West Seattle shores
Though the tide tables showed the 8:40 am “king tide” this morning would be slightly lower than yesterday, with the atmospheric conditions, the tide instead rose higher. The first three photos are from Deb Holbrook – above, the Alki Bathhouse, below, Statue of Liberty Plaza and the completely swamped beach:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last Tuesday of 2022
We’re hoping for an update today on what’s wrong and why it’s taking so long to fix. It’s been out of service since Friday. More wind is on the way, according to the National Weather Service, with the latest alert – a High Wind Warning – and forecast viewable here; the strongest wind is expected in the pm. Rain continues, too; by late last night we were already getting reports of pooling water on local streets. Another water note: Today’s “king tide” – 12.9 feet – is at 8:40 am.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind arrives; off-again-on-again power outage affects almost 5,000 customers
6:27 PM: The wind is getting stronger and the first West Seattle power-outage reports are in – Arbor Heights, Fauntleroy, Morgan Junction reports so far. Almost 5,000 customers (homes/businesses/facilities), according to the City Light map. Updates to come. 6:39 PM: The wind’s roaring up here. Possibly related to the...
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: What you need to know about this semi-holiday
Jeepney December 26, 2022 (7:52 am) Any news on how long this windstorm is going to last?. Bob December 26, 2022 (8:55 am) I think you need a carriage return after “< [? *Low bridge still closed” …….perhaps 2 carriage returns if the intent was to have “ <[? *Low bridge still closed” appear as a caption to the picture showing the bridge has swung back in line with the roadway.
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Portage Bay Café sets West Seattle opening date
9:15 PM: Something to look forward to in the new year: Four months after we first reported that popular breakfast/brunch mini-chain Portage Bay Café was expanding to West Seattle, the opening date is set. PBC’s general manager Peter Gunnar tells WSB they plan to open the doors at 4725 42nd SW on Friday, January 6th. Portage Bay was still finalizing the deal for the new location when we first talked with them in August, but at the start of October, after Agave Cocina quietly closed its doors, the secret was out. We’re still awaiting final word on Portage Bay’s West Seattle hours, but all four of their current cafés start the day at 8 am; you can see the current menu here.
Woman Struck With Rock in Downtown Robbery
Police are investigating after a man bludgeoned a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle early Tuesday. Around 6 a.m., a woman flagged down an officer working an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman, who was bloodied in the attack, told police...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Gusty wind brings down trees
9:23 AM: Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos from the aftermath of this morning’s burst of wind. First, the strong wind was relatively brief but brought down trees and limbs. The photo above is from 41st/Thistle, sent by Guillaume Wiatr. And Bill Schrier in Admiral reports a downed tree limbs block SW Holgate street 4500 block and 46th SW at SW Holgate:
Downtown Seattle staple reopens after closing for 10 months due to crime concerns
SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky, a Russian bakery on Third Avenue reopened after closing its doors for 10 months because of crime concerns. The bakery and customers hope it’s a positive sign for small businesses downtown. Customers and familiar faces lined up at their beloved bakery in the heart...
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store
A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
‘We hope more people … run, walk, or hike these trails’: Local group creates new map of West Duwamish Greenbelt
(Newly finished West Duwamish Greenbelt trail. Photos by Matthew Clark unless otherwise credited) There’s a stretch of woods in West Seattle that is teeming with life, full of trails, and lots of room for hiking, walking and rolling. But, for years, a seemingly impenetrable façade of overgrowth and lack of knowledge of the trail system has kept many people out. A new map of the West Duwamish Greenbelt is promising to change all that.
UPDATE: Power outage in Gatewood
Erica December 26, 2022 (2:08 pm) We’ve been without power on 37th Ave just south of Findley since 7 am. I’ve reported it 4 times today and it’s still not showing up on the City outage map. It’s about 2 blocks worth of houses. Not sure why it’s not showing up.
Snoqualmie Pass reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – The Snoqualmie Pass has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg. The closure was caused by freezing rain in the area, which created avalanche danger. Chains are required on the pass, except for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
Christmas Day 2022 in West Seattle: What’s open, and what else you should know today
Merry Christmas! Happy 8th night of Hanukkah! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:. LOW BRIDGE: Still closed by mechanical problems as of early today – check the camera for changes. BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. WATER TAXI: Not running today. FERRIES:...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Police: Man rams cart through sporting goods store, points pellet rifle at officers
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man who they say rammed a shopping cart through a window at a closed sporting goods store and later pointed what appeared to be a rifle — but turned out to be a pellet gun — at officers. At 4:15 a.m....
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Here’s what this morning’s ‘king tide’ looked like in West Seattle
This morning’s burst of wind hit right before something that WAS predicted – the “king tide” peaking at ~13 feet just before 8 am. We went to Alki for a look, and have received others’ photos from West Seattle shores (thank you!). Above and below are our photos from the Alki Bathhouse vicinity – sandbags were out around Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza:
