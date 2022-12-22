ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NBC4 Columbus

Crew sign Colombian defender Jimmy Medranda

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first signing in the Wilfried Nancy era of the Columbus Crew has been made to enhance the club’s defensive depth. The Black & Gold announced they have signed free agent left back Jimmy Medranda, who has spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Sounders. The 28-year-old Colombian could slot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Predators Reassign Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators take three-game point streak into Tuesday's tilt against Dallas. Nashville, Tenn. (December 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), has points in each of his first three NHL...
NASHVILLE, TN

