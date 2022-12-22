ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NBA

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Thunder (12/23/2022)

A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game in Paycom Center between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 50/51/92: CJ McCollum’s shooting percentages in the major categories over the last four games (field goals, three-pointers, free throws, respectively), an illustration of how the 10-year NBA veteran is breaking out in the second half of December. During a stretch that dates back to Dec. 15 at Utah, McCollum is 47/95 from the field, 20/39 from three-point range and 12/13 on foul shots, capped by his 40-point eruption Thursday in a 126-117 victory over San Antonio. McCollum has a total of eight games this season in which he’s dropped in 11 or more buckets from the floor, with half of those instances coming over the last eight days. Over his first 23 games of this season prior to his recent hot span, McCollum was shooting 40 percent from the field and 32 percent on treys, but in just four games, he’s increased his 2022-23 rates to 42 and 36. Keep in mind, his career percentages are 46 from the field and 38 beyond the arc. UPDATE: McCollum is listed as questionable to play on New Orleans' injury report from 12:30 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/23/2022

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Trail Blazers Nuggets prediction and pick. The Denver Nuggets have not achieved everything they wanted to achieve in the first third of the 82-game NBA season. The 28-game mark on an NBA schedule means that a team has passed the one-third mile post. The Nuggets have played 30 games, and they have not been able to achieve a few important, specific goals.
DENVER, CO

