Local Family Challenges Federal Adoption Law
A Fort Worth family appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge a federal adoption law. Chad and Jennifer Brackeen adopted a Native American child after taking him in through a foster program in 2016, though the Navajo Nation wanted him to be placed with unrelated tribal members. While the...
Court denies Indigenous groups’ attempt to block amendment
Constitutional amendment approved in 2020 set to take effect Jan. 1
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
‘The American West is in crisis:’ Utah senators join letter asking USDA for drought help
Utah Senators Mitt Romney (R) and Mike Lee (R) joined 14 senators in a bipartisan letter to the United States Department of Agriculture emphasizing the drought seizing the western half of the country.
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
Ballot Measure 114 Update: Oregon Supreme Court issues ruling
The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114. The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8. Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed...
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Supreme Court case could curtail rights of Medicaid patients
This report was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Gorgi Talevski did not live long enough to see his case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this month. A Macedonian-born resident of Indiana, Talevski operated a crane for three decades, raised a family and loved to dance before his dementia […] The post Supreme Court case could curtail rights of Medicaid patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TikTok Security Concerns Explained as Republican-Led States Look to Ban It
Numerous red states are looking to ban TikTok from government devices after revelations that Chinese employees were able to access user data.
Migrant releases could be norm under Title 8, experts say
Before there was Title 42, border agents used Title 8 of the U.S. Code to send back hundreds of thousands of migrants who had come across the border without authorization.
The Supreme Court Will Consider A 'Dangerous' Theory That Could Break American Democracy
The independent state legislature theory is “historically implausible,” “antithetical” to the Constitution and rooted in an “utterly discredited” and “phony” historical document.
CNBC
Veterans Affairs has denied benefits to Black people at higher rates for years, lawsuit alleges
Obtaining benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs has been disproportionately more difficult for Black Americans for decades, a federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges. "The results of VA's racial discrimination has been to deny countless meritorious applications by Black veterans, depriving them and their families of care and support that...
AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
Supreme Court seems poised to reject robust reading of ‘independent state legislature’ theory
John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett are the key justices to watch in a case that could allow state legislatures to bypass courts on election rules.
There really is a "great replacement" — but it's not what Tucker Carlson says it is
Very likely the reader is wearily familiar with one of the memes that American right-wingers endlessly repeat. It's called the "great replacement": the claim that shadowy but apparently omnipotent elites are deliberately replacing the old stock (meaning white) American population with immigrants from predominantly non-white or non-Christian countries. The notion...
Federal court rules that Anoka County discriminated against Ham Lake woman, ending five-year legal battle over 2017 arrest
Police arrested Myriam Parada, who was born in Mexico, in 2017 because she was driving without a license*. A federal appeals court said Anoka County discriminated against Parada based on her birth country. The post Federal court rules that Anoka County discriminated against Ham Lake woman, ending five-year legal battle over 2017 arrest appeared first on Sahan Journal.
