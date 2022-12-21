ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Stamps Schedule: Washington State Basic Food Benefits in December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

Washington’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known simply as Basic Food in Washington, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. Basic Food benefits are paid out by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) on a staggered schedule over the first 20 days of the month depending on the date you applied for benefits and the date that your benefits were approved.
Ginnie Mae Has Doubled The Proportion Of VA Loans In Its Portfolio

In report to Congress, agency says VA loans have risen to 45% of its MBS portfolio over 10 years. The Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) said Wednesday the proportion of VA loans in its portfolio nearly doubled in the past decade thanks to a targeted program to support veteran homeownership.

