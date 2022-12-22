Read full article on original website
New Mexico governor announces Casa Connection housing grant awards
News Release Office of State of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on December 21 announced $10.6 million in awards from the Casa Connection Grant Program to organizations across New Mexico to provide transitional housing for vulnerable populations ...
YAHOO!
Rebates, deferred spending ineffective uses of windfall
As the state’s Permian oil production boom continues in New Mexico the budget surpluses available to legislators each session grow as well. The latest announced budget surplus is $3.6 billion which is a positively mind-blowing 43 percent. This surplus is on top of already dramatic spending growth of 30 percent during the first four years of the Lujan Grisham Administration.
KRQE News 13
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico
(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Broadband Initiative Seeks Urgent Assistance From Residents To Improve Statewide Internet Access
The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) is urging residents to search for their address within the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maps and challenge inaccurate or incomplete information before the Jan. 13, 2023, deadline. Each successful challenge will bring thousands of dollars in federal funding to help...
ksl.com
Inside the history of the Colorado River Compact, water allocations
SALT LAKE CITY — The place was Bishop's Lodge, a secluded outpost outside of Santa Fe at the end of a winding rough road in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It was selected just over 100 years ago by the man who only nine years later would be president of the United States during one of the nation's most challenging eras, the Great Depression.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico is enjoying enormous revenue from an oil boom. But financial experts are warning lawmakers to prepare for the ‘last bust.’
SANTA FE – Consultants with a national finance firm say that the once-in-a-generation oil boom now producing a budget windfall for New Mexico should be harnessed to restructure the state’s complex tax system and prepare for an eventual decline in oil production. In a presentation to legislators Monday,...
Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico
“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
newsfromthestates.com
Southern NM counties unclear on how to access millions of state dollars to fix disaster damage
The state set aside about $3 million months ago for small, rural counties damaged by the Black Fire, New Mexico’s second-largest wildfire in history. But after miscommunication and confusion, not one county has gotten a single dollar. After the Black Fire and flooding that followed, counties repaired infrastructure that...
aspenpublicradio.org
Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West
New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
newsfromthestates.com
‘We’ve always been surplus’: Individual tragedy and collective trauma from COVID
When the COVID pandemic started, Luis Peña had a lot of time to mourn and reflect on rituals and practices his people have practiced for centuries. “Everything came to a standstill, and these customs around birth and death, none of that happened in that time,” he said. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
kubcgold.com
KRQE News 13
A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
This School District Is Ground Zero for Harsh Discipline of Native Students in New Mexico
In Gallup-McKinley County Schools, wearing the wrong color shirt can get you written up for “gang-related activity.” Banging on a window is bullying. The district is responsible for most of New Mexico’s disproportionate expulsions of Native students.
worldatlas.com
KOAT 7
Lack of counselors in New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mental health has been a topic of concern in schools statewide. A dire need for school counselors across New Mexico is at an all-time high, according to the New Mexico Parent Teacher Association. Jeannie Humphrey, a mother of three and district manager with New Mexico Parent...
