This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
uncoveringpa.com
7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles
The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.
Public visitation for Franco Harris to be held at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A public visitation for Franco Harris will be held at Acrisure Stadium next week. According to Tatalovich Funeral Home, the public is welcome to pay their final respects to Harris at Acrisure Stadium’s PNC Champions Club at Gate A, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
wdadradio.com
BITTER COLD EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT’S STEELERS GAME
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be frigid for tonight’s game. AccuWeather is calling for temperatures in the single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero. People are being advised to dress for the weather, and to have their digital tickets at the ready to prevent delays at the gates.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World
Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
8 Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022
You don’t have to have white, linen tablecloths and serve perfectly plated meals to qualify as a best new restaurant in my book. Many eateries that opened this year are casual operations, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on quality ingredients or customer service. In an industry still...
PhillyBite
What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?
- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
downtownpittsburgh.com
Restaurants in Downtown Pittsburgh that are open on Christmas Day
If you’re looking to dine out or take out on Christmas Day, here are several options in Downtown that are open for business on December 25. Be sure to check the restaurants’ websites for updated availability and hours!. 📍600 Grant Street. 🕒 Christmas Day: 11 a.m. –...
wtae.com
Winter weather forcing closure of several Pittsburgh landmarks
As frigid temperatures prepare to hit Pittsburgh, several closures are already rolling in. The Holiday Market in Market Square will officially close for the season Thursday, two days earlier than originally planned. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kennywood is also changing plans due to the...
Member of church marks 70th year as organist for Christmas services
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A treasured member of the Hill Top United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood is making her 70th year as the organist for Christmas services. Shirley Schmunk, 91, was hired as the main organist and music director in 1952, but she's been a lifelong member of the congregation, having been baptized there as well."The church was filled in those years, just packed with people, and I just loved doing it," said Schmunk. There are about 30 people in the pews on any given Sunday these days."I look forward to it every Sunday, no matter whose here," Schmunk said. "Big or small, it doesn't matter. We're all here to worship God."Pastor Dylan Parson said, "And this church is just a uniquely welcoming place. Doesn't matter who walks in off the street, everyone is welcome with open arms, and I think Shirley has been a large part of setting that tone for 91 years now. And that character is really deep into this place."
PhillyBite
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
Pittsburgh is known for its history, steel industry, and bridges. It is nicknamed Steel City and is home to three major league sports teams. The city has a variety of cultural activities and attractions. In the early days, Pittsburgh was part of the British colonial empire. It was one of...
Pittsburgh controller candidate calls out Elon Musk after moving drag campaign event following online harassment
A Democratic candidate for Pittsburgh city controller said she moved a recent campaign event to a private location after being harassed following a post by a controversial, right-wing Twitter account. In response, Rachael Heisler is criticizing Twitter CEO Elon Musk and questioning why a new safety policy on the social...
Pitt QB Nick Patti Moving On Following Sun Bowl
PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi isn’t ready to name a starter for the Sun Bowl yet, but regardless of who it is, it will be Nick Patti’s last game at Pitt. Patti has been in Pittsburgh for four seasons, starting against Delaware in 2019 and against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl last season, and Narduzzi said that this is the end for Patti in Pittsburgh.
pghcitypaper.com
Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business
Massaud Salem opened Salem’s Market and Grill 40 years ago to make high quality halal produce accessible and affordable at a time when Pittsburgh offered few other options. Today, his son Abdullah says nothing has changed. “I’ve always been with him, I’ve always been his understudy,” Salem says. “The...
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
