ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbkBi_0jqzlNQt00

Jamie Lopez, the star of “Super Sized Salon” and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, died Sunday in Las Vegas, her company announced. She was 37.

Lopez’s company released a statement on social media about Lopez, who starred on the WeTV series this year.

No cause of death or other details were given by the company.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the Legendary Jamie Lopez,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

Babydoll Beauty Couture, which touted itself as “the world’s first plus-size salon,” was the setting for the show that premiered in July, CNN reported.

“Super Sized Salon” followed Lopez at the beauty salon she founded after facing discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized, according to Deadline.

Lopez discussed her weight struggles during the series, CNN reported. She learned to walk after losing 400 pounds and said at one point that she weighed 846 pounds.

In a statement on Instagram, WeTV expressed its condolences.

“We are saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Jamie Lopez,” the statement read. “Jamie’s passion to create a safe and welcoming environment for all women at Babydoll Beauty Couture will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dead at 21

TikTok star Megha Thakur is dead. According to an announcement released by Thakur's parents, she "suddenly and unexpectedly passed away" in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was 21. "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considering Moving To Utah To Be Closer To Christine Following Kody Split

Janelle Brown has spent the last year jetting off on vacations and taking road trips with her former sister wife and current bestie, Christine. Now, days after it was confirmed Janelle and Kody have officially called it quits on their nearly 30 year marriage, a source spilled the mom-of-six is planning on possibly moving to Utah to be closer to Christine and her kids. "Janelle is so relieved that everyone knows now that she's done with Kody so she can officially move on with her life," the source shared. "She has been spending time in Las Vegas with her daughter....
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
MONTECITO, CA
New York Post

School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report

The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
extratv

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Partner David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, who starred alongside Dog the Bounty Hunter in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” died on Wednesday. He was 50 years old. His wife, Brooke Robinson, told TMZ, "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy