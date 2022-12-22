ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters

“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA

When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn't necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they also are playing as the slowest team...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy