ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Finding peace on Earth this Christmas

Around the world, last night or this morning, Christians heard the gospel story of the heavenly host appearing to shepherds and singing the promise of "Peace on Earth." That got us wondering about the state of peace on earth. How much peace is there this Christmas night? There is no peace in Ukraine, where the world's best-known, most reported war rages on. But Ukraine is just one of some fifteen wars, insurgencies and other actions each of which has claimed more than one thousand lives this year, according to the World Population Review. There are Civil wars in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia. There is an insurgency in Iraq and drug wars in Mexico and Colombia.
CBS News

Migrants dropped near vice president's home on frigid Christmas Eve

Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus drop-offs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration's immigration policies. But a spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement the migrants "willingly chose" to go to Washington, D.C., and signed voluntary consent waivers upon boarding the buses that they agreed on the destination.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

New session of Congress to begin Jan. 3

Congress' new session will begin Jan. 3 with the swearing-in of dozens of new lawmakers in both the upper and lower chambers. The return to the Capital comes just over a week after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion long-term spending plan, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.
CBS News

Key Republicans weigh whether to enter 2024 presidential race

As the New Year approaches, several high-profile Republican candidates are considering whether to run enter the 2024 presidential race. The decision would lead to an inevitable clash with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy. Robert Costa reports.
CBS News

CBS News

584K+
Followers
76K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy