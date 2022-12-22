Read full article on original website
Full transcript: Correspondents roundtable on "Face the Nation," Dec. 25, 2022
The following is the full transcript of the year-end CBS News correspondents roundtable with Jan Crawford, David Martin, Nancy Cordes, Catherine Herridge and Jeff Pegues that aired on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to our annual CBS News correspondents roundtable. Joining us...
Foreign policy expert predicts war in Ukraine could last "years"
The war in Ukraine could last "three to five years," according to Matthew Kroenig, a professor at Georgetown University's Department of Government. He joined CBS News to discuss this year's many foreign policy developments.
Finding peace on Earth this Christmas
Around the world, last night or this morning, Christians heard the gospel story of the heavenly host appearing to shepherds and singing the promise of "Peace on Earth." That got us wondering about the state of peace on earth. How much peace is there this Christmas night? There is no peace in Ukraine, where the world's best-known, most reported war rages on. But Ukraine is just one of some fifteen wars, insurgencies and other actions each of which has claimed more than one thousand lives this year, according to the World Population Review. There are Civil wars in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia. There is an insurgency in Iraq and drug wars in Mexico and Colombia.
Rep. Jamie Raskin says Jan. 6 committee report reveals "real villainy" but also a "resurgent democratic spirit"
Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who served on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, says their final report reveals very real threats to democracy — but also a "strong resurgent democratic spirit" in America today. "It's a story of some real...
Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about family background, resume
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
Buses of migrants arrive near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C.
The Biden administration slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he ordered three buses of migrants to be dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a bitterly cold Christmas Eve. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the latest.
Trump responds furiously to Jan. 6 House committee report
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 House committee report which was released this week, and which found Trump culpable for inciting the Capitol riot. Christina Ruffini has the details.
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on unreported stories from 2022 and prediction for 2023 from the annual correspondents roundtable; Margaret Brennan reflects on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's whirlwind trip to the U.S.
Ukrainians celebrate Christmas in defiance of Russian attacks
Ukraine is celebrating its first Christmas since the country was invaded by Russia nearly ten months ago. But even during the holidays, Moscow is maintaining its assault on various Ukrainian cities. Ian Lee has more on the Ukrainians’ resolve.
New session of Congress to begin Jan. 3
Congress' new session will begin Jan. 3 with the swearing-in of dozens of new lawmakers in both the upper and lower chambers. The return to the Capital comes just over a week after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion long-term spending plan, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.
Pope Francis pleads for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine
Pope Francis used his Christmas message to lament what he called the "icy winds of war." Speaking to the faithful in St. Peter's square, the pontiff pleaded for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine.
Reporter's notebook: Zelenskyy's surprise visit to Washington
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reflects on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's whirlwind trip to the U.S. last week and the resilience of the people of Ukraine amid the hardships of war.
President Biden and first lady make Christmas calls to service members
President Joe Biden celebrated a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and spoke with service members stationed around the world. "They're away from their families to protect us," Biden said in a tweet. "And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president." The White House said...
Key Republicans weigh whether to enter 2024 presidential race
As the New Year approaches, several high-profile Republican candidates are considering whether to run enter the 2024 presidential race. The decision would lead to an inevitable clash with former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy. Robert Costa reports.
