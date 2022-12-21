Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
WOOD
Plow drivers: Lots of overtime, watch out for that mailbox
Brent Houtman is in his ninth season as a plow driver for the Kent County Road Commission, but this is his first blizzard. (Dec. 23, 2022) Plow drivers: Lots of overtime, watch out for that …. Brent Houtman is in his ninth season as a plow driver for the Kent...
WOOD
Van Andel hosts Great Lakes Invitational
Four men’s ice hockey teams from Michigan will go head-to-head next week to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. (Dec. 21, 2022) Four men’s ice hockey teams from Michigan will go head-to-head next week to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational. (Dec. 21, 2022) GR figure skaters to...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422
Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
WOOD
Blizzard warning continues across West Michigan
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 24, 2022. Blizzard continues Saturday, roads remain snow-covered. Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8...
WOOD
Live updates from the Kent County Road Commission
Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m. (Dec. 24, 2022) Live updates from the Kent County Road Commission. Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a...
WOOD
Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan
Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan. Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads …. Travelers make adjustments as winter storm heads to West Michigan. Blizzard rolls into West Michigan. Canceled flights cause holiday travel headache. Religious groups offer virtual Christmas services …. As road conditions continue...
WOOD
Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm
Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Travelers change flight plans to beat winter storm. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Religious groups offer virtual Christmas services …. As road conditions continue to worsen during a powerful winter storm hitting West Michigan,...
WOOD
Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we'll see starting today
A Blizzard Warning has been issued for West Michigan as a winter storm makes its way through the country ahead of Christmas. Find out what to expect over the next few days. (Dec. 22, 2022) Christmas Week Storm 2022: What we’ll see starting …. A Blizzard Warning has been...
WOOD
Dozens of flights canceled due to blizzard
It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather. (Dec. 23, 2022) It was a frustrating Friday for many passengers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport As dozens of flights were canceled due to weather. (Dec. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Adopt Palomo from the Harbor Humane Society
Animal shelters are overcrowded across the country, and it’s certainly no different in West Michigan. (Dec. 21, 2022) Animal shelters are overcrowded across the country, and it’s certainly no different in West Michigan. (Dec. 21, 2022) GR figure skaters to compete at nationals. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak...
WOOD
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
WOOD
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers tips to keep you safe during winter break
Local injury prevention coordinator Kelley Miller told News 8 that many easily avoidable injuries occur during the holiday season. (Dec. 23, 2022) Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers tips to keep …. Local injury prevention coordinator Kelley Miller told News 8 that many easily avoidable injuries occur during the holiday...
WOOD
Priority Health Serves West Michigan and the Country
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Priority Health works hard to bring their patients the best healthcare and expertise. Christina Barrington, Vice President of Pharmacy Programs at Priority Health, has been elected to serve as President elect of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors, for the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. She will then serve as president of the board of directors in 2024-2025. You can read more about Christina’s achievement at Priority Health’s Website here.
WOOD
MSP provides update on travel and safety measures
Michigan State Police hold a press conference to discuss travel and safety measures ahead of the winter storm leading into Christmas. (Dec. 22, 2022) Michigan State Police hold a press conference to discuss travel and safety measures ahead of the winter storm leading into Christmas. (Dec. 22, 2022) Amazon working...
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report December 22, 2022
It’s going to be an epic weekend for snow. There are a couple of caveats though, which I will discuss later in this report. (Dec. 22, 2022) Blizzard conditions will ramp up in the morning and be in full swing by Friday afternoon for counties west of 131. (Dec. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
WOOD
Making the move to a senior living community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Making the move from your home to a senior living community is a big one. There’s a lot to consider like long-term healthcare and finding a community that’s a really good fit! The Brook Retirement Communities has many options throughout the state and they pride themselves on offering something that gives residents a small town and cozy feel, while being affordable and offering excellent care. We stopped by the The Brook of Portland to see what they have to offer!
WOOD
2022 Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding Holiday Horse Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Holiday magic took place at the 2022 Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding Holiday Horse Show! Over 100 amazing Equestrian horses were decorated in the holiday with spirit with glitter, antlers, and bows! Equest riders strutted their talents for family and friends as they were awarded trophies and personalized certificated for sharing their talents. Santa also made a visit from the North Pole with a team full of singing elves ready to spread Christmas cheer. Best of all everyone got to enjoy some sweet treats that were provided for all at the event. Thank you to all of the volunteers for making this event possible.
WOOD
Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency
A man convicted as a leader in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer will face sentencing next week in Grand Rapids, but not before a judge heard from his mom. (Dec. 22, 2022) Mom of Whitmer kidnapping plotter asks for leniency. A man convicted as a leader in a plot...
WOOD
Student of week: Leader, encourager, organ player
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — News 8 is highlighting an outstanding student from Muskegon this week. M’Khi Guy is a junior at Muskegon High School. He goes above and beyond in both the classroom and in sports. He is a teen of many talents — playing football, basketball and even plays the organ. But above all, he is best known for encouraging his classmates and teammates.
