GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Holiday magic took place at the 2022 Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding Holiday Horse Show! Over 100 amazing Equestrian horses were decorated in the holiday with spirit with glitter, antlers, and bows! Equest riders strutted their talents for family and friends as they were awarded trophies and personalized certificated for sharing their talents. Santa also made a visit from the North Pole with a team full of singing elves ready to spread Christmas cheer. Best of all everyone got to enjoy some sweet treats that were provided for all at the event. Thank you to all of the volunteers for making this event possible.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO