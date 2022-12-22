Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Charles American Press
Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet
Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
KTBS
Marshall to open warming center during extreme cold temperatures
MARSHALL, Tx. - The City of Marshall is opening a warming center for people beginning Thursday afternoon for people who will be unable to escape the extreme cold in the coming days, Director of Support Services Randy Pritchard said. The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department's...
KSLA
Staying cold through Christmas, but not freezing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! It is going to be a nice day today and that freeze warning is going to go away at noon! The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled, though the wind chill will still be an issue today, not getting above the 20s. Measured highs today will reach the mid-30s going into the afternoon, so we can begin the thawing process. At least until we get into the evening hours, lows tonight will drop to the low-20s again.
KSLA
Bitter cold Arctic air arrives tonight!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Enjoy the warmth this morning because it is about all we are going to get today. Highs by the noon hour will possibly reach the upper 40s. In the southern portion of the region, you might see the low 50s. The reason for the gradient is the cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
KSLA
Bitterly cold air arrives on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The blast of Arctic air we’ve been giving you the First Alert about since last week will be here on Thursday. In addition the bitter cold, strong winds will bring dangerously low wind chill numbers. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the ArkLaTex from midday Thursday to midday Friday. Wind chill readings will dip as low as -5 to -15 Thursday night into Friday morning.
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana
Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
wbrz.com
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
magnoliareporter.com
Arctic cold is coming -- 6 degrees forecast for Thursday night
Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. However, no severe weather is expected at this time. A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of...
KTBS
Boil advisories around Shreveport area
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
ktalnews.com
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for severe winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions this week, the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District has begun preparing bridges and overpasses. TxDOT has begun prepping the roads with a brine solution. The brine solution is a salt and water mixture that helps prevent...
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
