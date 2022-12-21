ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
thereminder.com

First Night Northampton returns to in-person format

NORTHAMPTON – One of the largest performance festivals in Massachusetts is set to return to a full in-person format after COVID-19 altered its traditional makeup since 2019. After using a livestream format over the past couple of years to spearhead the celebration, First Night Northampton is set to ring in the New Year with a myriad of music and performance art events at 21-plus venues across the city.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors Ludlow teacher who goes the extra mile

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back with a surprise like no other. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School who is always willing to go the extra mile for her students. While we are surprising Ms. Heather Pighetti, we...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Toy for Joy 2022: Sarat Ford shows giving spirit, Hampden County inmates continue tradition of support

Jack Sarat’s 50-plus years in business have taught him never to forget young people. This year was no exception. The principal dealer of Sarat Ford Lincoln in Agawam, with Ford dealerships in Northampton and Enfield, has donated $5,000 to the Toy for Joy campaign that will make Christmas a happy time for children in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500

Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists

WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage causes closures of area roads

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance

SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy. Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.
AMHERST, MA

