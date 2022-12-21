Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
WNYT
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
thereminder.com
First Night Northampton returns to in-person format
NORTHAMPTON – One of the largest performance festivals in Massachusetts is set to return to a full in-person format after COVID-19 altered its traditional makeup since 2019. After using a livestream format over the past couple of years to spearhead the celebration, First Night Northampton is set to ring in the New Year with a myriad of music and performance art events at 21-plus venues across the city.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors Ludlow teacher who goes the extra mile
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back with a surprise like no other. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School who is always willing to go the extra mile for her students. While we are surprising Ms. Heather Pighetti, we...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Toy for Joy 2022: Sarat Ford shows giving spirit, Hampden County inmates continue tradition of support
Jack Sarat’s 50-plus years in business have taught him never to forget young people. This year was no exception. The principal dealer of Sarat Ford Lincoln in Agawam, with Ford dealerships in Northampton and Enfield, has donated $5,000 to the Toy for Joy campaign that will make Christmas a happy time for children in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP
The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists
WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
MassLive.com
Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance
SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Agri-Mark hosts ribbon cutting of new Enfield facility
A new Agri-Mark distribution facility is hosting a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy. Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.
