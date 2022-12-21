On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Evon Marie Wells better known as “Mom” to many, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86. Evon was born on June 5, 1936 in Crosby, North Dakota to Pearl E. MacLean and Lyle Chapman. Evon, with her mother Pearl and sister Aris, moved to Seattle in the early 1940’s where they lived on Alki Avenue in West Seattle until they moved to 38th Avenue in the Admiral District.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO