Power outage grows to more than 520 customers in West Seattle
The power outage that hit more than 300 City Light customers in West Seattle has now expanded to more than 520. The outage has extended to the east with pockets of outages sprinkled around the periphery. The area on 16th SW just adjacent to South Seattle College is the most...
Power outage leaves 318 customers in the cold in West Seattle
A power outage affecting 318 West Seattle customers started around 7:30am. It extends along 21st Ave SW north of Myrtle Street SW and South of Brandon Street SW. It's being investigated as to cause but was not expected to be restored before11 am.
UPDATE; Power outages being addressed in West Seattle; now down to 89
The initial power outage in West Seattle that started at over 300 then grew to more than 500 has been shrunk to around 25. But others have popped up including one affecting nearly 100 in South Park between 8th Ave South and 14th Ave South and 101st South and 106th South. Restoration for that outage was not expected before 4pm.
Man smashes through SODO business’s fence while fleeing in stolen van
Police arrested a 40-year-old man after he drove through a SODO business’s fence while fleeing in a stolen van. Officers spotted a man driving a white van with a stolen license plate, parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street, around 7:45 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Winter Storm Warning: Snow, freezing rain, and dangerous travel conditions Thursday overnight and Friday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4:00 PM Thursday through 7:00 PM Friday. Snow will fall overnight, with expected accumulations in Seattle of 1-2 inches. Freezing rain will begin to impact the Seattle area in the early morning hours, with the highest impacts...
Evon Marie Wells
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Evon Marie Wells better known as “Mom” to many, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86. Evon was born on June 5, 1936 in Crosby, North Dakota to Pearl E. MacLean and Lyle Chapman. Evon, with her mother Pearl and sister Aris, moved to Seattle in the early 1940’s where they lived on Alki Avenue in West Seattle until they moved to 38th Avenue in the Admiral District.
