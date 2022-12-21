ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power outage grows to more than 520 customers in West Seattle

The power outage that hit more than 300 City Light customers in West Seattle has now expanded to more than 520. The outage has extended to the east with pockets of outages sprinkled around the periphery. The area on 16th SW just adjacent to South Seattle College is the most...
UPDATE; Power outages being addressed in West Seattle; now down to 89

The initial power outage in West Seattle that started at over 300 then grew to more than 500 has been shrunk to around 25. But others have popped up including one affecting nearly 100 in South Park between 8th Ave South and 14th Ave South and 101st South and 106th South. Restoration for that outage was not expected before 4pm.
Man smashes through SODO business’s fence while fleeing in stolen van

Police arrested a 40-year-old man after he drove through a SODO business’s fence while fleeing in a stolen van. Officers spotted a man driving a white van with a stolen license plate, parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street, around 7:45 p.m. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Evon Marie Wells

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Evon Marie Wells better known as “Mom” to many, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86. Evon was born on June 5, 1936 in Crosby, North Dakota to Pearl E. MacLean and Lyle Chapman. Evon, with her mother Pearl and sister Aris, moved to Seattle in the early 1940’s where they lived on Alki Avenue in West Seattle until they moved to 38th Avenue in the Admiral District.
