Here are some events from the past year which impacted residents of Prowers County. Lamar School Board Works Last Minute Mascot Details. Representatives from the Lamar Re-2 School Board will be given a five-minute opportunity on April 15th to present the mascot and logo alternatives to the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs. Board members and the mascot committee tasked with finding an acceptable mascot and logo to replace the Lamar Savages themes have approved two suggestions, one of which they hope will remove the Lamar School District from a list of schools using inappropriate mascots/logos as determined by the CCIA. The accompanying law, SB21-116 which was passed by the Colorado Legislature last year, mandates the changes take place by June 1st or the district will be subject to a $25,000 monthly fine until a suggestion is found acceptable. A vote on the suggestions is expected by the Affairs Commission during their quarterly meeting on May 19th.

PROWERS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO