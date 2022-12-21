Read full article on original website
Thomas Silva – December 21, 1937 – December 21, 2022
Thomas Silva was born on December 21, 1937 in Holly, Colorado to Pedro and Calletana (Jimenez) Silva. He passed away on December 21, 2022 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 85. Per Thomas’ request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Lamar Area Hospice Receives Record-Setting Donation
According to Rose Ann Yates, Chairman for the Lamar Hospice Fundraising Committee, “this year’s annual Dinner, Dance and Auction, as well as the Angel Open Golf Tournament surpassed all expectations. Our team of volunteers have been doing this for more than twenty years. It’s a labor of love. Our commitment to Lamar Area Hospice Is simply to explain. We generously give to them and they generously give to this community. Most of us on the committee have benefitted personally from their wonderful services. It’s why we continue to work hard on their behalf. I believe the community feels the same way. Our successes depend on the willingness and generosity of the wonderful people who call Southeast Colorado Home and they do not disappoint.
2022 Year in Review MARCH
Here are some events from the past year which impacted residents of Prowers County. Lamar School Board Works Last Minute Mascot Details. Representatives from the Lamar Re-2 School Board will be given a five-minute opportunity on April 15th to present the mascot and logo alternatives to the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs. Board members and the mascot committee tasked with finding an acceptable mascot and logo to replace the Lamar Savages themes have approved two suggestions, one of which they hope will remove the Lamar School District from a list of schools using inappropriate mascots/logos as determined by the CCIA. The accompanying law, SB21-116 which was passed by the Colorado Legislature last year, mandates the changes take place by June 1st or the district will be subject to a $25,000 monthly fine until a suggestion is found acceptable. A vote on the suggestions is expected by the Affairs Commission during their quarterly meeting on May 19th.
Missing Livestock Reported in Baca County
BACA COUNTY, Colo. – There is a report of stolen livestock in Baca County. It has been reported that approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing. The cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. Cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle.
