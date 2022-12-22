Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Cowboys raise almost $200,000 for OSU mental health services
Pokes have always prioritized mental health. Students at OSU and across the nation are putting their mental well-being above anything else. The surplus of students exploring OSU’s mental health resources in recent years inspired improvements. On Oct. 8, OSU launched Cowboys United For Mental Health. The five-day campaign’s goal...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Has the Third-Best Average Prospect Ranking of Any School
Ohio State currently has the sixth-ranked class in 2023 following Early Signing Day, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Recruiting rankings can be weird. Depending on what aspect of a team's ranking one looks at, and even which website is being used, differences in opinion can certainly happen and different thoughts can come to mind, whether positive or negative.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes now the favorite for top DB in transfer portal
The Ohio State football team has been trying to improve their team in both recruiting and the transfer portal. Ohio State hasn’t been able to get any transfers yet though. They lost out on an offensive lineman just recently. That doesn’t mean they aren’t getting others from the portal.
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
landgrantholyland.com
Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class
As I write this article, it dawned on me that it is going to be published on Festivus. For those of you who are like the Minnich family and celebrate Festivus, I hope that your Airing Of Grievances go well, and nobody gets hurt during The Feats Of Strength. This...
Yahoo Sports
Who are the top 10 winningest Ohio State coaches? Woody Hayes is No. 1, but who's next?
Ohio State ranks among the top programs in college football history, with a level of consistency unmatched by any other school. Not since 1922-24 have the Buckeyes had consecutive losing seasons. Among the biggest reasons for OSU's continuous success has been its long list of ultra-successful coaches. Every coach from...
WKRC
The James at Ohio State lung cancer expert shares the most frequently asked questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Lung cancer expert Dr. Jasleen Pannu shares the top questions lung cancer patients and their families have – and provides the answers. The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after law enforcement found them last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in […]
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Reynoldsburg school district announcing new busing routes
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday. The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of […]
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus. Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Parks in Columbus
Central Ohio has a lot of great parks and greenspaces. From urban pocket parts to riverfront bike trails to regional metro park destinations. As a part of our reader survey each year, we ask our readers to help name the best of the best and help identify hot spots for new residents and visitors to discover.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
