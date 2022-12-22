ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cowboys raise almost $200,000 for OSU mental health services

Pokes have always prioritized mental health. Students at OSU and across the nation are putting their mental well-being above anything else. The surplus of students exploring OSU’s mental health resources in recent years inspired improvements. On Oct. 8, OSU launched Cowboys United For Mental Health. The five-day campaign’s goal...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Has the Third-Best Average Prospect Ranking of Any School

Ohio State currently has the sixth-ranked class in 2023 following Early Signing Day, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Recruiting rankings can be weird. Depending on what aspect of a team's ranking one looks at, and even which website is being used, differences in opinion can certainly happen and different thoughts can come to mind, whether positive or negative.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game

The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class

As I write this article, it dawned on me that it is going to be published on Festivus. For those of you who are like the Minnich family and celebrate Festivus, I hope that your Airing Of Grievances go well, and nobody gets hurt during The Feats Of Strength. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State

Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg school district announcing new busing routes

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday. The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus.  Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Parks in Columbus

Central Ohio has a lot of great parks and greenspaces. From urban pocket parts to riverfront bike trails to regional metro park destinations. As a part of our reader survey each year, we ask our readers to help name the best of the best and help identify hot spots for new residents and visitors to discover.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
COLUMBUS, OH

