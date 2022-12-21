AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As North Texans prepared for severe weather and heeded Tornado Warnings Monday night, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a familiar directive. “The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to address any potential severe weather expected to impact communities across our state,” the governor announced Monday afternoon. “I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to protect their fellow Texans this holiday season.”

