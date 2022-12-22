ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers practice report: Mostly good signs with Week 16 approaching

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoVqE_0jqzRXnP00

The 49ers on Wednesday issued their second practice report of Week 16.

With their game against the Commanders slated for Saturday afternoon, the week of practice got pushed up a day. Their typical day off is Tuesday, but instead they had Monday off and got their practice week started Tuesday. Their Wednesday participation report came with about as good of news as they could’ve hoped.

Here’s what it looked like:

Did not participate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQ3IC_0jqzRXnP00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Moore was out of practice the last two weeks and returned Tuesday. Now he’s back out because of an illness. It’s unclear whether that illness will keep him out of Saturday’s game.

Limited participation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqLmk_0jqzRXnP00
San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (concussion)

This is largely the same group that was limited Tuesday. Hyder, who was out of Tuesday’s session, was back in action Wednesday which is a good sign. Thursday should give a better indication of which players will suit up, but no setbacks after a day of work is good.

Full participation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhBHU_0jqzRXnP00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

WR Danny Gray (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

Williams got his usual day off Tuesday and came back Wednesday. No setbacks for Gray or Womack after full sessions to begin the week.

