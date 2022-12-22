ESPN raises UFC pay-per-view price one year after previous increase

If you want to enjoy watching big UFC events in 2023, be prepared to shell out more money than ever before.

ESPN is planning to increase the price of UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+ by $5, from $74.99 to $79.99. UFC 283 is expected to be the first event to see the new price hike in effect. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern first reported the news Wednesday.

The subscription price of ESPN+, which is $99.99 annually, is not to be affected by this change.

Language has been updated on ESPN+ reflecting the new pricing, which includes a one-time pay-per-view bundle option for new subscribers:

Last January, prices of UFC pay-per-view events increased from $69.99 to $74.99, which went into effect for UFC 270.

UFC fans have been hit with regular price increases since ESPN became the exclusive home of pay-per-views in April 2019. At the beginning of the partnership, prices were $59.99, but starting in January 2023, now fans will be shelling out $20 more per event comparatively, in what is the fourth price increase in four years.

UFC 283 is the first pay-per-view of 2023 and features two title fights. Former champion Glover Teixeira will take on Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. The co-main event will see champion Deiveson Figueiredo take on interim champ Brandon Moreno in a historic fourth meeting to unify the flyweight title.