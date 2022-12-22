The Tigers’ defense — and its phenomenal defensive line play, especially —was a major part of their success in 2022. That could be set to change next fall, however. LSU is going to have a very different group up front next season, with Mekhi Wingo being the only expected returning starter. The Tigers have already landed three defensive line transfers in the portal, but it was imperative that they also have a good recruiting class in that spot, especially at the edge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO