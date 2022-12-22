ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal

LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
This LSU signee is set to make an immediate impact as a true freshman

The Tigers’ defense — and its phenomenal defensive line play, especially —was a major part of their success in 2022. That could be set to change next fall, however. LSU is going to have a very different group up front next season, with Mekhi Wingo being the only expected returning starter. The Tigers have already landed three defensive line transfers in the portal, but it was imperative that they also have a good recruiting class in that spot, especially at the edge.
