Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Former Texas A&M CB Denver Harris Commits To LSU
Denver Harris will remain in the SEC for the 2023 season.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU last Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU during the Early Signing Period. The Tigers...
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl
Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
Breaking: Five-Star Cornerback Joins Loaded Alabama Recruiting Class
College football fans in recent days have enjoyed the whirlwind of five-star recruits announcing their college destination, or rescinding prior choices and flipping to new programs. The latest five-star decision will leave Alabama Crimson Tide fans delighted. Cornerback Desmond Ricks, ...
Florida CB Target Desmond Ricks Commits to Alabama
Florida's top remaining defensive back target will play for SEC rival Alabama at the next level.
This LSU signee is set to make an immediate impact as a true freshman
The Tigers’ defense — and its phenomenal defensive line play, especially —was a major part of their success in 2022. That could be set to change next fall, however. LSU is going to have a very different group up front next season, with Mekhi Wingo being the only expected returning starter. The Tigers have already landed three defensive line transfers in the portal, but it was imperative that they also have a good recruiting class in that spot, especially at the edge.
Comments / 0