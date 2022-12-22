Read full article on original website
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Quarterback Announcement
Needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and potentially the top seed in the entire conference, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to take on their next challenge - the rival Dallas Cowboys - without Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni officially ruled...
Tri-City Herald
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Yardbarker
Nick Foles Set to Make Season Debut vs Chargers
The Colt’s season continues to deliver surprises. Indy has benched Matt Ryan and backup quarterback Nick Foles will make his 2022 debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Indianapolis plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night football. Nick Foles is the third quarterback to start for Indy this season. Matt Ryan was benched earlier in the season and Sam Ehlinger started a couple of games. The move to start Foles comes after Indianapolis’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Indy gave up a 33-point lead and lost 39-36.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys vs. Eagles | Week 16 Preview
Christmas Eve will find the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in North Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys for a divisional clash with serious playoff-seeding ramifications. The Cowboys are coming off a soul-shaking defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Eagles enter with the NFL’s hottest record but without the star quarterback who has been the spark for the team’s success this year.
New York Times: Getting Benched During Alabama’s National Championship Game Helped Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Become Unflappable
Four years ago, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts found himself benched by Alabama coach Nick Saban during a national championship game as the victory was slipping away from his team’s hands, writes Jeré Longman for The New York Times. However Alabama managed to win after all, bringing conflicting...
