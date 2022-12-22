ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies

“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
TechCrunch

A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics

Of course, data is hard to come by when a startup is just getting off the ground. But last week, in an exchange with TechCrunch, Okike and Holiday said that their proprietary software and “resource-intensive model to early-stage investing” is working so well that 645 just secured $347 million in capital commitments from a range of traditional venture investors (foundations, family offices, endowments) across two new funds. One is a $195 million early-stage fund; the other is a $153 million fund to back its breakout winners as they mature.
CoinTelegraph

Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market

The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.

