Related
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million - FT
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies
“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
Walmart plans to offer BNPL loans through its fintech venture - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
TechCrunch
A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics
Of course, data is hard to come by when a startup is just getting off the ground. But last week, in an exchange with TechCrunch, Okike and Holiday said that their proprietary software and “resource-intensive model to early-stage investing” is working so well that 645 just secured $347 million in capital commitments from a range of traditional venture investors (foundations, family offices, endowments) across two new funds. One is a $195 million early-stage fund; the other is a $153 million fund to back its breakout winners as they mature.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
SEC chief Gary Gensler says crypto platforms need to 'come into compliance' or face the regulator's wrath
SEC chair Gary Gensler says the agency has "enough authority" for a crypto regulatory crackdown. Gensler's comments come a month after the demise of once-$32 billion crypto exchange FTX. The SEC clamped down on digital asset lender BlockFi last year with a $100 million settlement. US Securities and Exchange Commission...
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
Exclusive-Canada's biggest pension plan, CPPI, ends crypto investment pursuit -sources
TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest pension fund, CPP Investments, has ended its effort to study investment opportunities in the volatile crypto market, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
