Cher, Alexander Edwards Engaged? Pop Star Drops BIG Hint Online [PHOTO]
It appears that Cher and her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards are taking their relationship to the next level after the pop star dropped a massive hint online; could this be true?. Taking to her official Twitter account on Christmas morning, the 76-year-old musician shared a photo of a massive...
Diddy Shares 1st Look At Baby Girl In Fun Family Christmas Photos
Diddy, 53, is showing off his newborn daughter in his latest Instagram post. The rapper, who welcomed his youngest child, Love, earlier this month, posed with her and the rest of his kids, excluding his son Justin Dior, as they wore matching green and red striped pajamas and Santa hats for Christmas, in the new photo. Little Love, who was facing toward her dad while in his arms, wore her own green onesie and it had a print of Santa Clauses on it.
Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22
Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
1923 Episode 2 Recap: Talk Is Sheep
This week’s 1923 doesn’t take place during the holiday season, but the Paramount+ drama delivers a gift, anyway: One of haunted Spencer Dutton’s incredibly rare smiles. Sure, it’s fleeting. And yes, we’re fairly certain that his tragedy-to-joy ratio is nine to one. Also, I suppose you could argue that his surviving the attack at the end of the premiere is a present in and of itself. (But did anyone really think he was a goner?) Anyway, let’s review the events — and people — that bring us to that blessed moment in which Spencer shows us his teeth, as well as the...
Whitney Houston Net Worth Before Death: Singer Reached Negative Mark Because of These?
How much was Whitney Houston's net worth at the time of her death?. The music industry was blessed with Houston's voice when the crooner started her career in 1977. With nearly four decades of performing, she successfully became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But despite gaining...
Christmas Classic Band Aid 2022 Rework Tops UK Christmas Chart, Beats Wham, Mariah Carey
Back in 1984, Band Aid, which consisted of some of UK's biggest artists and musicians, came together to record one of the most successful and popular Christmas singles, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" The song, written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was done to raise funds for Ethiopia, which...
Cardi B Schooled Commenter Who Criticized Her Worth On Christmas Day
Cardi B has responded to a user who made fun of her economic hardship comments. Earlier this week, Cardi made a caustic remark about the economy on Twitter. In response to a follower who highlighted her wealth, the Bodak Yellow rapper punched back. "We going through a recession..... Merry Christmas," she wrote, along with a festive Christmas tree emoji.
Ricky Martin Makes Heartbreaking Decision For Christmas – 'To Protect Himself'
In the midst of the holiday season, Ricky Martin just made a heartbreaking decision. After one nephew accused him of abuse and incest, the worldwide singer-dancer reportedly made the decision to sever relations with his family in order to shield himself from other unpleasant shocks. This was according to Radar Online.
33 Things That Make Gen Xers So Nostalgic They'll Almost Stop Being Sarcastic For A Minute
"I remember the day my college got the internet. We all swarmed the computer lab to see what it was all about."
Maxi Jazz Cause of Death: Did Faithless Frontman have Health Issues?
Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British electronic band Faithless, was found dead in his bed. He was 65 years old. The group took to social media to share the devastating news with their fans, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways."
Rising Artists to Watch This 2023: Coco Jones, Omar Apollo, and More!
2022 has been a big year for many of the classic and rising musicians but the new year is fast approaching and a new breed of performers is expected to dominate the industry in 2023. Although some of the singers included in this list have started years ago, they found...
Drake Recap 2022: Rapper Dethroned by Taylor Swift + Net Worth Following $1M Loss
Over the past years, Drake has been unbeatable as he continuously dominates the charts and sells millions of album copies to his fans, but this year was a little different as he has been dethroned by Taylor Swift and even lost a whopping $1 million; what happened?. Billboard placed Drake...
‘Goo Goo Muck’ Meaning: The Cramps Not the Original Singer?
"Goo Goo Muck" was a big hit during the 80s, but it recently rose to fame again thanks to the hit Netflix series "Wednesday." According to Grunge, the track was used during a specific scene where Jenna Ortega's character improvised her dance moves in a creepy manner during a school event.
THIS ‘Victorious’ Song Makes History for Victoria Justice, Liz Gillies’ Music Careers
Good news for Nickelodeon fans! It seems like a classic "Victorious" song is making waves online and spreading the nostalgia vibes to OG supporters of the show as it amassed millions of streams that contributed to two of the actors' careers. According to Pop Faction, the hit song "Take A...
Kanye West Makes Adidas Panic: Rapper's Termination Left The Company $530M Worth of Yeezys
Kanye West has left Adidas with a massive problem. The "All of the Lights" rapper's lucrative collaboration with the footwear business was terminated in October due to the rapper's many anti-Semitic remarks and hate speech outbursts, according to the announcement. In a statement released, Adidas explained, "Adidas does not tolerate...
Britney Spears 2023: What To Expect From Princess of Pop Next Year Finally Revealed
Fans of Britney Spears should anticipate huge things from her in 2023. Because the Princess of Pop, who first stated that she would leave her wildly successful profession that she had fought so hard to build since she was a youngster, is apparently considering making a major singing comeback in 2019.
Top 5 Jing Bell Ball Performances-Ranked: Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, and More!
The very first Jingle Bell Ball happened back in 2008, and has been held annually ever since then-except in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic-and fans flock each year to catch a glimpse of their favorite artists decked for the halls. The two-day event happens at the world-famous O2 arena,...
Jade Thirlwall Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Little Mix singer Gears Up for Solo Career
Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix has a lot to be thankful for in 2022. Not only did she and the group get some time off to rest, but they also have the time to pursue their solo careers which are expected to happen sometime next year. To end a successful...
Tamar Braxton Health Update: Singer’s Condition After Christmas Hospitalization Revealed
As many celebrities celebrate the holidays with their families and friends, Tamar Braxton suffered from a shocking health incident and has to be hospitalized during Christmas. Today, it appears that the musician is ready to spread her positive spirit as she already recovered. Taking to her official Instagram account, Toni...
