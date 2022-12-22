ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Whitney Houston Net Worth Before Death: Singer Reached Negative Mark Because of These?

How much was Whitney Houston's net worth at the time of her death?. The music industry was blessed with Houston's voice when the crooner started her career in 1977. With nearly four decades of performing, she successfully became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But despite gaining...
musictimes.com

Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22

Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
musictimes.com

George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members After Split

George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band's filming of the "Let It Be" movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.
musictimes.com

‘Goo Goo Muck’ Meaning: The Cramps Not the Original Singer?

"Goo Goo Muck" was a big hit during the 80s, but it recently rose to fame again thanks to the hit Netflix series "Wednesday." According to Grunge, the track was used during a specific scene where Jenna Ortega's character improvised her dance moves in a creepy manner during a school event.
musictimes.com

Britney Spears 2023: What To Expect From Princess of Pop Next Year Finally Revealed

Fans of Britney Spears should anticipate huge things from her in 2023. Because the Princess of Pop, who first stated that she would leave her wildly successful profession that she had fought so hard to build since she was a youngster, is apparently considering making a major singing comeback in 2019.
musictimes.com

Drake Recap 2022: Rapper Dethroned by Taylor Swift + Net Worth Following $1M Loss

Over the past years, Drake has been unbeatable as he continuously dominates the charts and sells millions of album copies to his fans, but this year was a little different as he has been dethroned by Taylor Swift and even lost a whopping $1 million; what happened?. Billboard placed Drake...

