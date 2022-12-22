Read full article on original website
Cher, Alexander Edwards Engaged? Pop Star Drops BIG Hint Online [PHOTO]
It appears that Cher and her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards are taking their relationship to the next level after the pop star dropped a massive hint online; could this be true?. Taking to her official Twitter account on Christmas morning, the 76-year-old musician shared a photo of a massive...
Whitney Houston Net Worth Before Death: Singer Reached Negative Mark Because of These?
How much was Whitney Houston's net worth at the time of her death?. The music industry was blessed with Houston's voice when the crooner started her career in 1977. With nearly four decades of performing, she successfully became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But despite gaining...
Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22
Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members After Split
George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band's filming of the "Let It Be" movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.
Christmas Classic Band Aid 2022 Rework Tops UK Christmas Chart, Beats Wham, Mariah Carey
Back in 1984, Band Aid, which consisted of some of UK's biggest artists and musicians, came together to record one of the most successful and popular Christmas singles, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" The song, written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was done to raise funds for Ethiopia, which...
Jade Thirlwall Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Little Mix singer Gears Up for Solo Career
Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix has a lot to be thankful for in 2022. Not only did she and the group get some time off to rest, but they also have the time to pursue their solo careers which are expected to happen sometime next year. To end a successful...
‘Goo Goo Muck’ Meaning: The Cramps Not the Original Singer?
"Goo Goo Muck" was a big hit during the 80s, but it recently rose to fame again thanks to the hit Netflix series "Wednesday." According to Grunge, the track was used during a specific scene where Jenna Ortega's character improvised her dance moves in a creepy manner during a school event.
Britney Spears 2023: What To Expect From Princess of Pop Next Year Finally Revealed
Fans of Britney Spears should anticipate huge things from her in 2023. Because the Princess of Pop, who first stated that she would leave her wildly successful profession that she had fought so hard to build since she was a youngster, is apparently considering making a major singing comeback in 2019.
Drake Recap 2022: Rapper Dethroned by Taylor Swift + Net Worth Following $1M Loss
Over the past years, Drake has been unbeatable as he continuously dominates the charts and sells millions of album copies to his fans, but this year was a little different as he has been dethroned by Taylor Swift and even lost a whopping $1 million; what happened?. Billboard placed Drake...
THIS ‘Victorious’ Song Makes History for Victoria Justice, Liz Gillies’ Music Careers
Good news for Nickelodeon fans! It seems like a classic "Victorious" song is making waves online and spreading the nostalgia vibes to OG supporters of the show as it amassed millions of streams that contributed to two of the actors' careers. According to Pop Faction, the hit song "Take A...
