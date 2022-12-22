ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Whitney Houston Net Worth Before Death: Singer Reached Negative Mark Because of These?

How much was Whitney Houston's net worth at the time of her death?. The music industry was blessed with Houston's voice when the crooner started her career in 1977. With nearly four decades of performing, she successfully became one of the best-selling music artists of all time. But despite gaining...
musictimes.com

Big Scarr Net Worth 2022: Up-and-Coming Rapper Dead at 22

Big Scarr's death would have flown under the radar had it not been for Gucci Mane who publicly mourned the death of the up-and-coming rapper through his social media account. Gucci Mane took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of Big Scarr, with the caption: "This pain. I'm a miss you [Big Scarr]."
musictimes.com

Drake Recap 2022: Rapper Dethroned by Taylor Swift + Net Worth Following $1M Loss

Over the past years, Drake has been unbeatable as he continuously dominates the charts and sells millions of album copies to his fans, but this year was a little different as he has been dethroned by Taylor Swift and even lost a whopping $1 million; what happened?. Billboard placed Drake...
musictimes.com

Britney Spears 2023: What To Expect From Princess of Pop Next Year Finally Revealed

Fans of Britney Spears should anticipate huge things from her in 2023. Because the Princess of Pop, who first stated that she would leave her wildly successful profession that she had fought so hard to build since she was a youngster, is apparently considering making a major singing comeback in 2019.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Makes Adidas Panic: Rapper's Termination Left The Company $530M Worth of Yeezys

Kanye West has left Adidas with a massive problem. The "All of the Lights" rapper's lucrative collaboration with the footwear business was terminated in October due to the rapper's many anti-Semitic remarks and hate speech outbursts, according to the announcement. In a statement released, Adidas explained, "Adidas does not tolerate...
musictimes.com

Maxi Jazz Cause of Death: Did Faithless Frontman have Health Issues?

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British electronic band Faithless, was found dead in his bed. He was 65 years old. The group took to social media to share the devastating news with their fans, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways."
musictimes.com

Tamar Braxton Health Update: Singer’s Condition After Christmas Hospitalization Revealed

As many celebrities celebrate the holidays with their families and friends, Tamar Braxton suffered from a shocking health incident and has to be hospitalized during Christmas. Today, it appears that the musician is ready to spread her positive spirit as she already recovered. Taking to her official Instagram account, Toni...

Comments / 0

Community Policy