Read full article on original website
Teresa Webster
2d ago
Proud to say this young man is from my hometown! He will bounce back, his work ethic is beyond impressive. Obviously, I’m from Texas and a Dallas fan but he’s our hometown “kid”. Get better really soon Ryan💙
Reply
2
Monica Jean Potts
1d ago
He should of stay out of the game. It's not like he rallied the team for a comeback win in any of the last four games that they lost.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Look: NFL Stadium Is Mostly Empty For Christmas Eve Game
Chicago Bears fans apparently don't want to spend their Christmas Eves at Soldier Field enduring frigid temperatures. Soldier Field is mostly empty just ahead of kickoff between the Bears and Bills this Saturday afternoon. The NFL clearly didn't think this one through. Most fans aren't ...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brett Favre’s daughter enters transfer portal
An NCAA volleyball player’s decision to transfer rarely makes the student newspaper, let alone national news. When it’s Brett Favre’s daughter, it’s definitely breaking news, given all the scandal surrounding his volleyball booster-related activities on behalf of his daughter. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday that “LSU beach volleyball’s Breleigh Favre is in the NCAA transfer Read more... The post Brett Favre’s daughter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road. The Crimson Tide head coach respects the...
Breaking: Christmas Eve NFL Game Has Been Delayed
Christmas Eve will be jam-packed with NFL action. But one of the games on the schedule won't be starting on time. Today's Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans AFC South battle has officially been delayed. The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across the country has impacted Nashville. There are ...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback
Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, thanks Santa for a Jaguars Christmas win
Christmas came early for Marissa Lawrence on “Thursday Night Football.” Marissa, the wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, celebrated Jacksonville’s 19-3 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, where she and her family and friends enjoyed the rainy matchup from a private suite. “Thanks for the early Christmas Win Santa 🎅🏻,” Marissa wrote in an Instagram post, including a collage of photos that showed her kissing Lawrence after the win. The quarterback was pictured wearing an ugly Christmas sweater after defeating the Jets. Marissa also shared the PDA snap to her Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn’t love you more if I tried.” Marissa...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin offers more details on passing of Franco Harris
Franco Harris passed away suddenly at the age of 72 earlier this week. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Friday, Irvin offered new details about the tragic passing of his fellow Hall of Famer.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Photo Of Deion Sanders' Foot
During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed his horrifying foot injury. The Hall of Famer had two toes amputated from his left foot. Sanders was dealing with three life-threatening blood clots. In order to get him on the right track, doctors had to perform...
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to major Russell Wilson change
Quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice with the Denver Broncos this week after clearing concussion protocols. “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” has been the QB’s catchphrase since he arrived in Denver via a Broncos trade with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. The trade has probably gone differently than what the Broncos and Wilson had envisioned. And on Thursday, he noticeably scrapped his newfound phrase this week during his media availability after returning to practice.
Comments / 18