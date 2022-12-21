Read full article on original website
thereminder.com
First Night Northampton returns to in-person format
NORTHAMPTON – One of the largest performance festivals in Massachusetts is set to return to a full in-person format after COVID-19 altered its traditional makeup since 2019. After using a livestream format over the past couple of years to spearhead the celebration, First Night Northampton is set to ring in the New Year with a myriad of music and performance art events at 21-plus venues across the city.
millburysutton.com
Local to be featured in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at The Hanover Theatre
WORCESTER — The cherished family holiday tradition returns to Worcester. Generously sponsored by Assumption University, “A Christmas Carol” will take The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts’ stage through Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale now. Millbury-Sutton native Eva Ferreira will be featured...
Bright Nights $10 tickets for the last Tuesday of the season
The price for tickets purchased for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, will be $10 per car and limited to the first $1500 customers.
Live Wire: Northampton’s Back Porch Festival announces first group of artists
The Back Porch Festival has announced the first slate of artists who will play its 2023 event. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Cedric Burnside, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and a John Prine Tribute Night (with artists to be announced) will all be part of this year’s lineup. Stay tuned for more announcements.
Springfield’s Voices of Praise choir featured in Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’
SPRINGFIELD - When the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” arrives in theaters nationwide tomorrow, moviegoers will hear voices from Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. “We are humbled at the new experience and thank God that it came to be,” said elder Terrence Haynes, the Voices...
businesswest.com
Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building
Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
thereminder.com
New Dobbs book takes a deep dive into Fleischer Studios
SPRINGFIELD – Author and recently retired Reminder Publishing Executive Editor G. Michael Dobbs recently released his new book “Made of Pen and Ink: Fleischer Studios, The New York Years.” The book, which represents a lifelong passion project for Dobbs, combines exclusive interviews and extensive research in a look back at the lasting impact of the 20th century animation staple, Fleischer Studios.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards
Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP
The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
13 EMTs graduate from AMR of Springfield’s Earn while you Learn program
Thursday was graduation day at American Medical Response in Springfield for 13 trained EMTs that are now ready to handle whatever medical emergencies they encounter.
snntv.com
Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
thereminder.com
Fun City Trampoline Park receives special permit approval
SPRINGFIELD – The indoor amusement chain Fun City Trampoline Park received a special permit to develop a new location at 1377 Liberty St. during the council’s Dec. 12 meeting. The development will be occurring within walking distance from the already-operational trampoline park, Bounce Trampoline Sports, at 1250 St. James St.
Worcester Airport, dancers honor Whitney Houston ahead of movie release
WORCESTER - Whitney Houston has some fans at Worcester Airport."I Wanna Dance with Somebody," the new biopic detailing Houston's rise to fame, stars Naomi Ackie as the famed singer and Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and opens Thursday. Part of the movie was filmed at Worcester Airport.To celebrate the film's release, dancers at Worcester's PZ Dance Academy danced through Worcester Airport on Wednesday, some dressed as airport ground crew, to Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."The Worcester Airport tweeted out the video, adding "We're excited for the opening of @wannadancemovie #IWannaDanceMovie filmed in part at Worcester Regional Airport. It was an honor for us to have #NaomiAckie and other cast + crew on our airport. Thanks @pzdance for this special performance."
communityadvocate.com
Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring
WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
Three-bedroom home in Ludlow sells for $198,000
Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc acquired the property at 391 West Avenue, Ludlow, from Evelyn M Narreau and New York Mellon Tr Bank on Nov. 28, 2022, for $198,000 which represents a price per square foot of $164. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 5,933-square-foot lot.
