NOLA.com
Sugar Bowl officials are prepared to adapt to changing times
Much like the start of the new year, the Sugar Bowl is almost here. No. 5 Alabama — extending its number of Sugar Bowl appearances to 17 — and No. 10 Kansas State — fresh off winning the Big 12 championship game and making its Sugar Bowl debut — arrive Monday, giving them six days in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Kris Khalil, head of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, on the incubator's survival
Kris Khalil has been in charge of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center for nearly four years, first as interim executive director in April 2019 when the incubator for bioscience startup businesses was near financial collapse, and later as full-time chief after Tulane University and other area colleges agreed to provide a stable source of funding.
NOLA.com
New hires at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Boys Town Louisiana
--- Boys Town Louisiana has added Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager, Successful Futures Workforce Development Program. Link has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She started working for nonprofits as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects.
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans news: The highs and lows of 2022 as seen from the Gambit desk
It was an unpredictable and yet predictably weird year for local news as New Orleans and the surrounding area continued to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida and a series of tornadoes and infrastructure woes. New Orleans started out 2022 dealing with the chaotic aftermath of 2021, including...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
NOLA.com
The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom
With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
NOLA.com
Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation
This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
NOLA.com
New Orleans exhibit brings Notre Dame Cathedral's epic story to visitors, through tablet tech
For centuries, the great Gothic cathedral formally known as Notre Dame de Paris has been the site of major events in France’s history. It has been a magnet for visitors who have marveled at its vast, stunning interior; the three rose windows; and the gargoyles, the splendidly ugly creatures jutting over the pavement that were built as downspouts to direct rainwater away from the stone structure.
NOLA.com
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?
After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: 52 dishes from a year of New Orleans dining to try in 2023
I hope you’re hungry. What you have here is a 52 tastes, snapshot style, of eating around New Orleans through another busy year coving this ever-changing dining scene. Hopefully they provide some ideas for your next outing too. Let’s be clear, and I feel I must in this age...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 27
Gave $75,000 in grants to six nonprofits in Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Orleans parishes working to help people recover from tornadoes that hit the area on Dec. 14. The grants were spread to Community Center of St. Bernard, Hands on New Orleans, Jefferson Community Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of St. Charles and VIA LINK. The storm that hit the New Orleans area last week spawned two tornadoes, killing one person in St. Charles Parish and destroying homes in Gretna and Arabi.
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
NOLA.com
New Orleans music legend Walter 'Wolfman' Washington has passed
Legendary New Orleans musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington passed away Friday from cancer, just two days after his 79th birthday. Calling Washington a “bluesman” feels woefully inadequate in describing the dapperly dressed, musically diverse mainstay of the city’s scene for more than six decades. Washington combined traditional blues with funk, jazz and R&B to create a sound that was at once utterly unique and yet immediately identifiable as springing forth from the streets and bars of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan; Ladies Leukemia League, N.O. Lawn Tennis Club, ESU Tea, Patio Planters
With a projected attendance of almost 800 people and the Hilton Riverside’s Grand Ballroom as the venue, the all-volunteer Ladies Leukemia League staged its Fête de Noël, titling it “A Cure Would Be So Sweet.” Christmas-themed tables were centered with candy cane “trees” atop red-and-white striped ribbons to capture that spirit. As for the luncheon, attendees enjoyed a tasty arugula salad, braised beef short ribs and spiced cheesecake.
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans music: Did y'all hear all that racket?
You wouldn’t be alone if you thought 2022 passed by in a blur. After close to two years of pandemic-forced pauses and cancellations, concerts, festivals and events bounded back with fervor in 2022. By the spring, New Orleans musicians were back to steady work — while also back to fighting old battles over fair pay, access and the ability to do their jobs in public.
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans theater: Resetting the stage
New Orleanians returned to theaters in 2022, and as the performing arts reset after the pandemic shutdowns, there were some notable changes. Southern Rep shuttered after 36 years of presenting contemporary drama and plays about the South. The theater had moved into a large space in the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road in 2018. Its brief statement about closing noted “financial pressures and other considerations.”
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street
One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
NOLA.com
Animal of the Month: Playful black bears charm visitors at Audubon Zoo
On any given day, the three black bears cubs residing at Audubon Zoo are a delight to watch. Whether they’re climbing trees, swimming the lagoon or playing with each other, the 11-month-old bears love to stay active and explore their surroundings. Liz Wilson, curator of primates at Louisiana Swamp and Jaguar Jungle at Audubon Zoo, spoke to us about the black bears’ personalities as well as the importance of the species to the world’s ecosystem.
NOLA.com
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell Killed In New Orleans Shooting
The 43-year-old comedian was outside a grocery store on Christmas Eve when he was fatally struck by a stray bullet. Tragedy shocked the comedy world and New Orleans this Christmas Eve. A shooting took place outside a grocery store in the city’s Central Business District, and a stray bullet struck and killed comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities believe Montrell was not the intended target. According to reports, he was sitting in his car in a parking lot of Rouses Market on Baronne Street. Moreover, the shooting interrupted Christmas shopping and rush hour traffic.
