----- WEATHER UPDATE Friday, Dec 23 - 12:30 p.m. All roads in Cobb County are clear at this hour, but please use caution as crews are still out dealing with fallen trees. Cobb County DOT crews cleared multiple trees blocking roadways, many in the pre-dawn hours, and dealt with several reports of ice on roadways (including Hiram-Lithia Springs Road, Davis Road, Bryant Lane, Due West Road, and others).

COBB, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO