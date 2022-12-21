Read full article on original website
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of two retail centers totaling $27 million in suburban Chicago
Marcus & Millichap has brokered two separate retail center sales in Chicagoland’s Orland Park and Elgin that collectively traded for approximately $27 million. Both properties received multiple offers and closed near listing price. Anchored by Chipotle and Panera, the retail center at 15011-15081 S. La Grange Road in Orland...
Interra Realty brokers $27 million sale of 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago
Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Comprising six buildings, the portfolio sold for $27 million, the equivalent of $132,353 per apartment. Interra Managing Partners Lucas Fryman and Ted Stratman, along with Associate Sam Gutierrez, represented the seller, New York-based real...
RMK Management named property manager for two Chicago-area luxury rental communities
RMK Management Corp., one of the Midwest’s largest market-rate apartment management firms, has been named property manager for two luxury rental communities in Chicagoland: The Shelby, a 94-unit building in Chicago’s South Loop and Brookdale Lakes, a 200-unit property in Naperville, Illinois, effective as of Nov. 1. Built...
