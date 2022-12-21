Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Comprising six buildings, the portfolio sold for $27 million, the equivalent of $132,353 per apartment. Interra Managing Partners Lucas Fryman and Ted Stratman, along with Associate Sam Gutierrez, represented the seller, New York-based real...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO