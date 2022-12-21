ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth

I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
FORT WORTH, TX
US105

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Midway Hollow Transitional with a $30,000 Closet

Some people want a traditional home. Others might like an ultra-modern space, but don’t want to fully commit. A good transitional home, like 4048 Dunhaven Rd., is “a nice way to ease into it and make it just a little bit more modern and up to date,” co-listing agent Blake Griffin says.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flashbackdallas.com

Triple Underpass — ca. 1936

Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar

A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
MANSFIELD, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally

Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former TX Prosecutor Sells Lakefront Resort

The owner of a lakefront resort in Upstate New York has sold the luxury property to relatives for $7.4 million. Former Texas prosecutor Ken McGurk purchased the Lakefront Terrace Resort (formerly Tahoe Resort) on Lake George in 2018 for $3.4 million while working as a special assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy