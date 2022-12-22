Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two B-CS warming centers available with cold weather coming
Several local nonprofits are working together to open and operate two warming centers in Bryan-College Station beginning Thursday afternoon amid an Artic blast and freezing temperatures. The warming centers are located at The Salvation Army in Bryan and the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Volunteer Organizations Active...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon. The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 9: Costco brings out-of-town visitors to B-CS
Editor’s note: The addition of the area’s first Costco was The Eagle’s No. 9 news story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SAT 7:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 23
Ringing in the New Year? Here are a couple options: The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley (4114 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan) is hosting families from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the museum for special programming while outside on the Lake Walk between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. there will be food trucks, music and a giant confetti-ball toss at noon. Between 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel (4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan) will host a free burlesque show featuring Ruby Joule and live music by Terry Easterwood.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 6: Aggie Park proves a success in first season
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The completion of Aggie Park is The Eagle’s No. 6 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 24
Santa’s Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight (3-11 p.m. Christmas Day), 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Daily through Dec. 30. Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local Kiddie Academy embraces season of giving
The season of giving is more about the feeling that provides than the tangible goods given to those around us, according to Brian Van Dyck, owner of childcare centers the Kiddie Academy of College Station and the Kiddie Academy of Bryan. “There’s intangible feelings, intangible things that you’ll never be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 8: Bryan softball coach Luna fired early in season
Editor’s note: The saga of former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is The Eagle’s No. 8 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins. Surrounded by teammates, family, friends and coaches, the College Station running back achieved one of his dreams by signing to play college football at Duke on Wednesday afternoon at College Station’s fieldhouse. Wearing a black Blue Devil No. 0 basketball jersey...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Not too much to spend to learn the truth
On Saturday, I read in The Eagle the column by Melanie Collette: "Select panel wastes $4 million." It must be said that $4 million, or even $40 million (or more), is never too much to find and disseminate to the American public the truth about Jan. 6, 2021. While, sadly,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $303,390
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with bonus room in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Prescott offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, island, Espresso scheme cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower, and huge walk-in closet that connects through to the laundry room! Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Be one of the first to live in Phase 2 of this quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
Bryan College Station Eagle
North Carolina CB Grimes will transfer to Texas A&M; Harris picks LSU
North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes will transfer to Texas A&M, he announced Thursday via social media. Grimes said he would enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He will be a fourth-year player at A&M. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back is the first addition to A&M’s 2023 roster via the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 7: Franklin wins back-to-back state football titles
Editor’s note: Franklin’s run to a second straight state title in football is The Eagle’s No. 7 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks signs with Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team added a 17th member to its 2023 signing class on Friday as Katy Paetow defensive end David Hicks signed with the Aggies. Hicks (6-4, 280) is the nation’s top-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Hicks was...
