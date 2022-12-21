Use of intercellular proximity labeling to quantify and decipher cell-cell interactions directed by diversified molecular pairs

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
science.org
Regulation of eIF4E guides a unique translational program to control erythroid maturation
Translation control is essential in balancing hematopoietic precursors and differentiation; however, the mechanisms underlying this program are poorly understood. We found that the activity of the major cap-binding protein eIF4E is unexpectedly regulated in a dynamic manner throughout erythropoiesis that is uncoupled from global protein synthesis rates. Moreover, eIF4E activity directs erythroid maturation, and increased eIF4E expression maintains cells in an early erythroid state associated with a translation program driving the expression of PTPN6 and Igf2bp1. A cytosine-enriched motif in the 5′ untranslated region is important for eIF4E-mediated translation specificity. Therefore, selective translation of key target genes necessary for the maintenance of early erythroid states by eIF4E highlights a unique mechanism used by hematopoietic precursors to rapidly elicit erythropoietic maturation upon need.
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
science.org
Epiregulin is a dendritic cell–derived EGFR ligand that maintains skin and lung fibrosis
While tissue fibrosis is the culminating event of many human inflammatory diseases, few anti-fibrotic therapies are available and the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving fibrosis remain unclear. Using single cell transcriptomics, Odell et al. found that skin from patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis was enriched for dendritic cells (DCs) producing the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand epiregulin. DC production of epiregulin could be induced by type I interferon and promoted NOTCH-mediated extracellular matrix gene expression in fibroblasts. In mouse models of bleomycin-induced skin and lung fibrosis, an epiregulin-neutralizing antibody alleviated fibrosis. These results identify a role for epiregulin-producing DCs in maintaining fibrosis and suggest that blocking epiregulin’s EGFR activity could be a promising therapeutic strategy for treating fibrotic diseases.
science.org
Layer-specific pain relief pathways originating from primary motor cortex
The main function of the primary motor cortex is to initiate movements and to control voluntary motor behavior. Unexpectedly, the perception of pain also evokes motor cortical responses. However, very little is known about the neurobiological basis for this unconventional role of the motor cortex in modulating pain perception. Gan et al. investigated the neuronal pathways and mechanisms involved in the modulation of sensory and affective components of pain after selective stimulation of the mouse motor cortex. Extensive viral tracing and mouse genetics, combined with chemo- and optogenetic approaches, revealed that although activation of layer 5 neurons reversed allodynia in neuropathic mice, the specific activation of neurons in layer 6 of the primary motor cortex reduced the aversive component of pain. —PRS.
science.org
ACTR5 controls CDKN2A and tumor progression in an INO80-independent manner
Epigenetic dysregulation of cell cycle is a hallmark of tumorigenesis in multiple cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Nonetheless, the epigenetic mechanisms underlying the aberrant cell cycle signaling and therapeutic response remain unclear. Here, we used an epigenetics-focused CRISPR interference screen and identified ACTR5 (actin-related protein 5), a component of the INO80 chromatin remodeling complex, to be essential for HCC tumor progression. Suppression of ACTR5 activated CDKN2A expression, ablated CDK/E2F-driven cell cycle signaling, and attenuated HCC tumor growth. Furthermore, high-density CRISPR gene tiling scans revealed a distinct HCC-specific usage of ACTR5 and its interacting partner IES6 compared to the other INO80 complex members, suggesting an INO80-independent mechanism of ACTR5/IES6 in supporting the HCC proliferation. Last, our study revealed the synergism between ACTR5/IES6-targeting and pharmacological inhibition of CDK in treating HCC. These results indicate that the dynamic interplay between epigenetic regulators, tumor suppressors, and cell cycle machinery could provide novel opportunities for combinational HCC therapy.
science.org
Engineered drug-loaded cellular membrane nanovesicles for efficient treatment of postsurgical cancer recurrence and metastasis
Cancer recurrence and metastasis are still common causes of postsurgery death in patients with solid tumors, suggesting that additional consolidation therapeutic strategies are necessary. We have previously found that oxaliplatin (OXA) treatment causes further up-regulation of CD155, which is abundantly expressed in tumors for resulting in increased sensitivity of cancer to anti-CD155 therapy. Here, we report O-TPNVs, which are TIGIT-expressing cell membrane and platelet cell membrane fusion nanovesicles (TPNVs) loaded with OXA. Platelet-derived membrane components enable O-TPNVs to target postsurgery wounds and interact with circulating tumor cells (CTCs). OXA directly kills residual tumor cells and CTCs, induces immunogenic cell death, and activates the immune system. TPNVs bind to CD155 on tumor cells, block the CD155/TIGIT pathway, and restore CD8+ T cell activity. In vivo analyses reveal that O-TPNVs achieve synergistic chemotherapeutic and immunotherapeutic effects, effectively inhibiting the recurrence and metastasis of triple-negative breast cancer (4T1) after surgery.
science.org
Manganese-coordinated mRNA vaccines with enhanced mRNA expression and immunogenicity induce robust immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants
It is urgent to develop more effective mRNA vaccines against the emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants owing to the immune escape. Here, we constructed a novel mRNA delivery system [IC8/Mn lipid nanoparticles (IC8/Mn LNPs)]with high immunogenicity, via introducing a stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist [manganese (Mn)] based on a newly synthesized ionizable lipid (IC8). It was found that Mn can not only promote maturation of antigen-presenting cells via activating STING pathway but also improve mRNA expression by facilitating lysosomal escape for the first time. Subsequently, IC8/Mn LNPs loaded with mRNA encoding the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 Delta or Omicron variant (IC8/[email protected] or IC8/[email protected]) were prepared. Both mRNA vaccines induced substantial specific immunoglobulin G responses against Delta or Omicron. IC8/[email protected] displayed strong pseudovirus neutralization ability, T helper 1–biased immune responses, and good safety. It can be concluded that IC8/Mn LNPs have great potential for developing Mn-coordinated mRNA vaccines with robust immunogenicity and good safety.
science.org
Three-dimensional nanofabrication via ultrafast laser patterning and kinetically regulated material assembly
Fabricating high-resolution and complex objects with additive manufacturing across a wide range of materials is challenging. Han et al. synthesized very finely detailed objects from a wide range of materials using femtosecond light sheets and nanoparticle-laden hydrogels. The strategy works for ceramics, polymers, metals, semiconductors, and other materials while still maintaining fine feature sizes. This technique could enable nanofabrication across different classes of materials. —BG.
science.org
MALAT1 modulates alternative splicing by cooperating with the splicing factors PTBP1 and PSF
Understanding how long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) cooperate with splicing factors (SFs) in alternative splicing (AS) control is fundamental to human biology and disease. We show that metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1), a well-documented AS-implicated lncRNA, regulates AS via two SFs, polypyrimidine tract–binding protein 1 (PTBP1) and PTB-associated SF (PSF). MALAT1 stabilizes the interaction between PTBP1 and PSF, thereby forming a functional module that affects a network of AS events. The MALAT1-stabilized PTBP1/PSF interaction occurs in multiple cellular contexts; however, the functional module, relative to MALAT1 only, has more dominant pathological significance in hepatocellular carcinoma. MALAT1 also stabilizes the PSF interaction with several heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoparticle proteins other than PTBP1, hinting a broad role in AS control. We present a model in which MALAT1 cooperates with distinct SFs for AS regulation and pose that, relative to analyses exclusively performed for lncRNAs, a comprehensive consideration of lncRNAs and their binding partners may provide more information about their biological functions.
science.org
Endoreplication mediates cell size control via mechanochemical signaling from cell wall
Endoreplication is an evolutionarily conserved mechanism for increasing nuclear DNA content (ploidy). Ploidy frequently scales with final cell and organ size, suggesting a key role for endoreplication in these processes. However, exceptions exist, and, consequently, the endoreplication-size nexus remains enigmatic. Here, we show that prolonged tissue folding at the apical hook in Arabidopsis requires endoreplication asymmetry under the control of an auxin gradient. We identify a molecular pathway linking endoreplication levels to cell size through cell wall remodeling and stiffness modulation. We find that endoreplication is not only permissive for growth: Endoreplication reduction enhances wall stiffening, actively reducing cell size. The cell wall integrity kinase THESEUS plays a key role in this feedback loop. Our data thus explain the nonlinearity between ploidy levels and size while also providing a molecular mechanism linking mechanochemical signaling with endoreplication-mediated dynamic control of cell growth.
science.org
Data blind: Universities lag in capturing and exploiting data
Research universities are large, complex organizations that generate vast amounts of administrative and research data. If exploited effectively, these data can aid in addressing myriad challenges. Yet universities lag behind industry, business, and government in deriving strategic value from their data resources (1). We recently conducted interviews on the state of data-informed decision-making with university leaders who were highly attuned to how well their institutional data systems and organizational structures are serving them and to the kinds of data capture and exploitation most needed. Findings from this exploratory study shed light on ways in which universities are data rich, data poor, and—sometimes—intentionally data blind. They point toward the need for leadership that supports a panoramic view of the data infrastructure and policies at play within individual universities, whether realized by creating a new senior role with relevant authority and budget or through greater multistakeholder coordination.
science.org
Compositional texture engineering for highly stable wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells
Tandem perovskite solar cells require stable, efficient wide-bandgap perovskites with mixed bromide and iodide anions, but these anions are prone to segregation during crystallization that can then limit the device voltage and operational stability. Jiang et al. determined that a gentle gas-quench method produced a bromine-rich surface layer, and that subsequent columnar growth created films with reduced defect density. Solar cells based on these films maintained 90% of their efficiency at 65°C for more than 2200 hours. All-perovskite tandem cells exhibited 27.1% efficiency resulting from a high open-circuit voltage of 2.2 volts. —PDS.
science.org
Glia of C. elegans coordinate a protective organismal heat shock response independent of the neuronal thermosensory circuit
Aging organisms lose the ability to induce stress responses, becoming vulnerable to protein toxicity and tissue damage. Neurons can signal to peripheral tissues to induce protective organelle-specific stress responses. Recent work shows that glia can independently induce such responses. Here, we show that overexpression of heat shock factor 1 (hsf-1) in the four astrocyte-like cephalic sheath cells of Caenorhabditis elegans induces a non–cell-autonomous cytosolic unfolded protein response, also known as the heat shock response (HSR). These animals have increased lifespan and heat stress resistance and decreased protein aggregation. Glial HSR regulation is independent of canonical thermosensory circuitry and known neurotransmitters but requires the small clear vesicle release protein UNC-13. HSF-1 and the FOXO transcription factor DAF-16 are partially required in peripheral tissues for non–cell-autonomous HSR, longevity, and thermotolerance. Cephalic sheath glial hsf-1 overexpression also leads to pathogen resistance, suggesting a role for this signaling pathway in immune function.
science.org
The art of aquarium science
MedicalXpress
Flipping the switch: Scientists shed new light on genetic changes that turn 'on' cancer genes
Cancer, caused by abnormal overgrowth of cells, is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Researchers from the Salk Institute have zeroed in on specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes, which are altered genes that can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations,...
science.org
High-entropy mechanism to boost ionic conductivity
A key property for solid-state battery electrolytes is the ability to rapidly transport lithium ions. This property can be achieved by developing a percolating pathway or by increasing the mobility of the carrier ions in the electrolyte. However, standard design methods limit the selection of dopants and complicate the synthesis. Zeng et al. adapted some of the concepts of high-entropy materials to the development of solid electrolytes (see the Perspective by Botros and Janek). The addition of a mixture of high-entropy metal cations induces local disorder, thus creating overlapping site energy distributions for charge-carrying ions. This approach results in a percolating network of connected sites with a reduced energy difference and correspondingly fast lithium ion transport, as demonstrated for lithium- and sodium-based batteries. —MSL.
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Gene Therapy Show Clinical Improvements in Gaucher Type 1 and 3
AVROBIO plans to initiate a global phase 2/3 trial of AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023. AVROBIO’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 has demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in patients with type 1 Gaucher disease (GD1) as well as in the first patient with type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) dosed in the Gaurd1 phase 1/2 trial (NCT04145037).
