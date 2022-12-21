The red turpentine beetle (RTB) is one of the most destructive invasive pests in China and solely consumes pine phloem containing high amounts of d-pinitol. Previous studies reported that d-pinitol exhibits deterrent effects on insects. However, it remains unknown how insects overcome d-pinitol during their host plant adaptation. We found that d-pinitol had an antagonistic effect on RTB, which mainly relied on gallery microbes to degrade d-pinitol to enhance host adaptation with mutualistic Leptographium procerum and two symbiotic bacteria, Erwinia and Serratia, responsible for this degradation. Genomic, transcriptomic, and functional investigations revealed that all three microbes can metabolize d-pinitol via different branches of the inositol pathway. Our results collectively highlight the contributions of symbiotic microbes in RTB’s adaptation to living on pine, thereby facilitating outbreaks of RTB in China. These findings further enrich our knowledge of symbiotic invasions and contribute to the further understanding of plant-insect interactions.

