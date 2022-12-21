Read full article on original website
science.org
ACTR5 controls CDKN2A and tumor progression in an INO80-independent manner
Epigenetic dysregulation of cell cycle is a hallmark of tumorigenesis in multiple cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Nonetheless, the epigenetic mechanisms underlying the aberrant cell cycle signaling and therapeutic response remain unclear. Here, we used an epigenetics-focused CRISPR interference screen and identified ACTR5 (actin-related protein 5), a component of the INO80 chromatin remodeling complex, to be essential for HCC tumor progression. Suppression of ACTR5 activated CDKN2A expression, ablated CDK/E2F-driven cell cycle signaling, and attenuated HCC tumor growth. Furthermore, high-density CRISPR gene tiling scans revealed a distinct HCC-specific usage of ACTR5 and its interacting partner IES6 compared to the other INO80 complex members, suggesting an INO80-independent mechanism of ACTR5/IES6 in supporting the HCC proliferation. Last, our study revealed the synergism between ACTR5/IES6-targeting and pharmacological inhibition of CDK in treating HCC. These results indicate that the dynamic interplay between epigenetic regulators, tumor suppressors, and cell cycle machinery could provide novel opportunities for combinational HCC therapy.
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
science.org
MALAT1 modulates alternative splicing by cooperating with the splicing factors PTBP1 and PSF
Understanding how long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) cooperate with splicing factors (SFs) in alternative splicing (AS) control is fundamental to human biology and disease. We show that metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1), a well-documented AS-implicated lncRNA, regulates AS via two SFs, polypyrimidine tract–binding protein 1 (PTBP1) and PTB-associated SF (PSF). MALAT1 stabilizes the interaction between PTBP1 and PSF, thereby forming a functional module that affects a network of AS events. The MALAT1-stabilized PTBP1/PSF interaction occurs in multiple cellular contexts; however, the functional module, relative to MALAT1 only, has more dominant pathological significance in hepatocellular carcinoma. MALAT1 also stabilizes the PSF interaction with several heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoparticle proteins other than PTBP1, hinting a broad role in AS control. We present a model in which MALAT1 cooperates with distinct SFs for AS regulation and pose that, relative to analyses exclusively performed for lncRNAs, a comprehensive consideration of lncRNAs and their binding partners may provide more information about their biological functions.
science.org
Epiregulin is a dendritic cell–derived EGFR ligand that maintains skin and lung fibrosis
While tissue fibrosis is the culminating event of many human inflammatory diseases, few anti-fibrotic therapies are available and the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving fibrosis remain unclear. Using single cell transcriptomics, Odell et al. found that skin from patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis was enriched for dendritic cells (DCs) producing the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand epiregulin. DC production of epiregulin could be induced by type I interferon and promoted NOTCH-mediated extracellular matrix gene expression in fibroblasts. In mouse models of bleomycin-induced skin and lung fibrosis, an epiregulin-neutralizing antibody alleviated fibrosis. These results identify a role for epiregulin-producing DCs in maintaining fibrosis and suggest that blocking epiregulin’s EGFR activity could be a promising therapeutic strategy for treating fibrotic diseases.
targetedonc.com
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Maintains Survival Advantage Over T-DM1 After Years HER2+ mBC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in overall versus TDM-1 as well as a continued PFS benefit, according to Sara A. Hurvitz, MD. In the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial (NCT03529110), patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer experienced a significant survival benefit when treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki...
ahajournals.org
Hypertension Impacts Peripheral Blood Leukocyte Composition
The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors nor the American Heart Association. For Sources of Funding and Disclosures, see page 55. Correspondence to: Lucas A. Salas, Department of Epidemiology, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Dartmouth Cancer Center, Lebanon, NH, Email lucas.a.[email protected]edu. Correspondence...
science.org
Glia of C. elegans coordinate a protective organismal heat shock response independent of the neuronal thermosensory circuit
Aging organisms lose the ability to induce stress responses, becoming vulnerable to protein toxicity and tissue damage. Neurons can signal to peripheral tissues to induce protective organelle-specific stress responses. Recent work shows that glia can independently induce such responses. Here, we show that overexpression of heat shock factor 1 (hsf-1) in the four astrocyte-like cephalic sheath cells of Caenorhabditis elegans induces a non–cell-autonomous cytosolic unfolded protein response, also known as the heat shock response (HSR). These animals have increased lifespan and heat stress resistance and decreased protein aggregation. Glial HSR regulation is independent of canonical thermosensory circuitry and known neurotransmitters but requires the small clear vesicle release protein UNC-13. HSF-1 and the FOXO transcription factor DAF-16 are partially required in peripheral tissues for non–cell-autonomous HSR, longevity, and thermotolerance. Cephalic sheath glial hsf-1 overexpression also leads to pathogen resistance, suggesting a role for this signaling pathway in immune function.
science.org
Manganese-coordinated mRNA vaccines with enhanced mRNA expression and immunogenicity induce robust immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants
It is urgent to develop more effective mRNA vaccines against the emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants owing to the immune escape. Here, we constructed a novel mRNA delivery system [IC8/Mn lipid nanoparticles (IC8/Mn LNPs)]with high immunogenicity, via introducing a stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist [manganese (Mn)] based on a newly synthesized ionizable lipid (IC8). It was found that Mn can not only promote maturation of antigen-presenting cells via activating STING pathway but also improve mRNA expression by facilitating lysosomal escape for the first time. Subsequently, IC8/Mn LNPs loaded with mRNA encoding the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 Delta or Omicron variant (IC8/[email protected] or IC8/[email protected]) were prepared. Both mRNA vaccines induced substantial specific immunoglobulin G responses against Delta or Omicron. IC8/[email protected] displayed strong pseudovirus neutralization ability, T helper 1–biased immune responses, and good safety. It can be concluded that IC8/Mn LNPs have great potential for developing Mn-coordinated mRNA vaccines with robust immunogenicity and good safety.
science.org
Patterning the consecutive Pd to Pd on PdGa surface via temperature-promoted reactive metal-support interaction
Atom-by-atom control of a catalyst surface is a central yet challenging topic in heterogeneous catalysis, which enables precisely confined adsorption and oriented approach of reactant molecules. Here, exposed surfaces with either consecutive Pd trimers (Pd3) or isolated Pd atoms (Pd1) are architected for Pd2Ga intermetallic nanoparticles (NPs) using reactive metal-support interaction (RMSI). At elevated temperatures under hydrogen, in situ atomic-scale transmission electron microscopy directly visualizes the refacetting of Pd2Ga NPs from energetically favorable (013)/(020) facets to (011)/(002). Infrared spectroscopy and acetylene hydrogenation reaction complementarily confirm the evolution from consecutive Pd3 to Pd1 sites of Pd2Ga catalysts with the concurrent fingerprinting CO adsorption and featured reactivities. Through theoretical calculations and modeling, we reveal that the restructured Pd2Ga surface results from the preferential arrangement of additionally reduced Ga atoms on the surface. Our work provides previously unidentified mechanistic insight into temperature-promoted RMSI and possible solutions to control and rearrange the surface atoms of supported intermetallic catalyst.
science.org
Endoreplication mediates cell size control via mechanochemical signaling from cell wall
Endoreplication is an evolutionarily conserved mechanism for increasing nuclear DNA content (ploidy). Ploidy frequently scales with final cell and organ size, suggesting a key role for endoreplication in these processes. However, exceptions exist, and, consequently, the endoreplication-size nexus remains enigmatic. Here, we show that prolonged tissue folding at the apical hook in Arabidopsis requires endoreplication asymmetry under the control of an auxin gradient. We identify a molecular pathway linking endoreplication levels to cell size through cell wall remodeling and stiffness modulation. We find that endoreplication is not only permissive for growth: Endoreplication reduction enhances wall stiffening, actively reducing cell size. The cell wall integrity kinase THESEUS plays a key role in this feedback loop. Our data thus explain the nonlinearity between ploidy levels and size while also providing a molecular mechanism linking mechanochemical signaling with endoreplication-mediated dynamic control of cell growth.
science.org
High-entropy mechanism to boost ionic conductivity
A key property for solid-state battery electrolytes is the ability to rapidly transport lithium ions. This property can be achieved by developing a percolating pathway or by increasing the mobility of the carrier ions in the electrolyte. However, standard design methods limit the selection of dopants and complicate the synthesis. Zeng et al. adapted some of the concepts of high-entropy materials to the development of solid electrolytes (see the Perspective by Botros and Janek). The addition of a mixture of high-entropy metal cations induces local disorder, thus creating overlapping site energy distributions for charge-carrying ions. This approach results in a percolating network of connected sites with a reduced energy difference and correspondingly fast lithium ion transport, as demonstrated for lithium- and sodium-based batteries. —MSL.
science.org
Symbiotic microbes aid host adaptation by metabolizing a deterrent host pine carbohydrate d-pinitol in a beetle-fungus invasive complex
The red turpentine beetle (RTB) is one of the most destructive invasive pests in China and solely consumes pine phloem containing high amounts of d-pinitol. Previous studies reported that d-pinitol exhibits deterrent effects on insects. However, it remains unknown how insects overcome d-pinitol during their host plant adaptation. We found that d-pinitol had an antagonistic effect on RTB, which mainly relied on gallery microbes to degrade d-pinitol to enhance host adaptation with mutualistic Leptographium procerum and two symbiotic bacteria, Erwinia and Serratia, responsible for this degradation. Genomic, transcriptomic, and functional investigations revealed that all three microbes can metabolize d-pinitol via different branches of the inositol pathway. Our results collectively highlight the contributions of symbiotic microbes in RTB’s adaptation to living on pine, thereby facilitating outbreaks of RTB in China. These findings further enrich our knowledge of symbiotic invasions and contribute to the further understanding of plant-insect interactions.
science.org
Single-virus tracking reveals variant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins induce ACE2-independent membrane interactions
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) became a global health crisis after its emergence in 2019. Replication of the virus is initiated by binding of the viral spike (S) protein to human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on the target cell surface. Mutations acquired by SARS-CoV-2 S variants likely influence virus-target cell interaction. Here, using single-virus tracking to capture these initial steps, we observe how viruses carrying variant S interact with target cells. Specificity for ACE2 occurs for viruses with the reference sequence or D614G mutation. Analysis of the Alpha, Beta, and Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant S proteins revealed a progressive altered cell interaction with a reduced dependence on ACE2. Notably, the Delta variant S affinity was independent of ACE2. These enhanced interactions may account for the increased transmissibility of variants. Knowledge of how mutations influence cell interaction is essential for vaccine development against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
ajmc.com
Ganglion Cell Complex Thinning Associated With Faster Central Visual Field Decline
A retrospective cohort study found that rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex was associated with central visual field decline. Faster rates of central visual field (VF) decline were found to be associated with rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex (GCC), according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers believe that this could support the use of longitudinal macular optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to assist in clinical decision-making for glaucoma.
scitechdaily.com
Cervical Cancer Breakthrough: Major New Clue to Better Understanding the Disease
As part of the biggest omics study of its type, researchers at the University College London and the University of Southampton discovered that cervical cancer may be separated into two different molecular subgroups, one significantly more dangerous than the other. The groundbreaking discoveries, which were reported in the journal Nature...
neurologylive.com
Building the Biomarker Panel in Neurology: Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
As the treatment paradigm for neurologic diseases rapidly progresses, the need for more thorough biomarker tools to measure disease progression and severity has increased, and in recent years, GFAP has emerged as a valuable candidate to add to the existing panel. This piece is part of the This Year in...
science.org
Freestanding epitaxial SrTiO nanomembranes via remote epitaxy using hybrid molecular beam epitaxy
The epitaxial growth of functional oxides using a substrate with a graphene layer is a highly desirable method for improving structural quality and obtaining freestanding epitaxial nanomembranes for scientific study, applications, and economical reuse of substrates. However, the aggressive oxidizing conditions typically used in growing epitaxial oxides can damage graphene. Here, we demonstrate the successful use of hybrid molecular beam epitaxy for SrTiO3 growth that does not require an independent oxygen source, thus avoiding graphene damage. This approach produces epitaxial films with self-regulating cation stoichiometry. Furthermore, the film (46-nm-thick SrTiO3) can be exfoliated and transferred to foreign substrates. These results open the door to future studies of previously unattainable freestanding oxide nanomembranes grown in an adsorption-controlled manner by hybrid molecular beam epitaxy. This approach has potentially important implications for the commercial application of perovskite oxides in flexible electronics and as a dielectric in van der Waals thin-film electronics.
science.org
Usp22 is an intracellular regulator of systemic emergency hematopoiesis
To support increased demands on the immune system in response to infection or inflammation, activation of emergency hematopoiesis stimulates hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) proliferation and myeloid-biased differentiation. Whereas pathogen recognition or inflammatory cytokines are typically involved in initiating this process, Dietlein et al. found that mice lacking the deubiquitinase USP22 in hematopoietic cells spontaneously adopt a state of emergency hematopoiesis in the absence of an infection. H2B monoubiquitination, an activating histone modification, was increased at interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) loci, corresponding to increased ISG expression in USP22-deficient HSCs. USP22-deficient mice were protected against bacterial infection, demonstrating that USP22 cell-intrinsically restrains hematopoietic responses that confer innate immune protection against pathogens.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Low-Cost Cancer Testing Method Developed
Scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient’s blood. The new method provides a promising...
