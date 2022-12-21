Mechanisms of DNA opening revealed in AAA+ transcription complex structures

Gene expression can in theory be modulated at the level of transcription or translation, but both of these processes have constraints that complicate prediction of their outputs. To obtain a better quantitative understanding of the control of gene expression in bacteria, Balakrishnan et al. measured promotor on-rates, messenger RNA abundance, and protein abundance for more than 1500 genes in the bacterium Escherichia coli under many different growth conditions. Protein abundance largely reflects gene promoter on-rates and transcription, but has to comply with general constraints that keep the protein concentration constant and limit the number of ribosomes—and thus translational capacity. The authors propose a balancing of transcription with translation through Rsd, a factor that controls the availability of RNA polymerase. Their results may be useful in the design of synthetic circuits in bacteria and the prediction of their behavior in various growth conditions. —LBR.

