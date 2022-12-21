Mechanisms of DNA opening revealed in AAA+ transcription complex structures

Read full article on original website
science.org
Single-virus tracking reveals variant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins induce ACE2-independent membrane interactions
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) became a global health crisis after its emergence in 2019. Replication of the virus is initiated by binding of the viral spike (S) protein to human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on the target cell surface. Mutations acquired by SARS-CoV-2 S variants likely influence virus-target cell interaction. Here, using single-virus tracking to capture these initial steps, we observe how viruses carrying variant S interact with target cells. Specificity for ACE2 occurs for viruses with the reference sequence or D614G mutation. Analysis of the Alpha, Beta, and Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant S proteins revealed a progressive altered cell interaction with a reduced dependence on ACE2. Notably, the Delta variant S affinity was independent of ACE2. These enhanced interactions may account for the increased transmissibility of variants. Knowledge of how mutations influence cell interaction is essential for vaccine development against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
science.org
Principles of gene regulation quantitatively connect DNA to RNA and proteins in bacteria
Gene expression can in theory be modulated at the level of transcription or translation, but both of these processes have constraints that complicate prediction of their outputs. To obtain a better quantitative understanding of the control of gene expression in bacteria, Balakrishnan et al. measured promotor on-rates, messenger RNA abundance, and protein abundance for more than 1500 genes in the bacterium Escherichia coli under many different growth conditions. Protein abundance largely reflects gene promoter on-rates and transcription, but has to comply with general constraints that keep the protein concentration constant and limit the number of ribosomes—and thus translational capacity. The authors propose a balancing of transcription with translation through Rsd, a factor that controls the availability of RNA polymerase. Their results may be useful in the design of synthetic circuits in bacteria and the prediction of their behavior in various growth conditions. —LBR.
science.org
Freestanding epitaxial SrTiO nanomembranes via remote epitaxy using hybrid molecular beam epitaxy
The epitaxial growth of functional oxides using a substrate with a graphene layer is a highly desirable method for improving structural quality and obtaining freestanding epitaxial nanomembranes for scientific study, applications, and economical reuse of substrates. However, the aggressive oxidizing conditions typically used in growing epitaxial oxides can damage graphene. Here, we demonstrate the successful use of hybrid molecular beam epitaxy for SrTiO3 growth that does not require an independent oxygen source, thus avoiding graphene damage. This approach produces epitaxial films with self-regulating cation stoichiometry. Furthermore, the film (46-nm-thick SrTiO3) can be exfoliated and transferred to foreign substrates. These results open the door to future studies of previously unattainable freestanding oxide nanomembranes grown in an adsorption-controlled manner by hybrid molecular beam epitaxy. This approach has potentially important implications for the commercial application of perovskite oxides in flexible electronics and as a dielectric in van der Waals thin-film electronics.
science.org
Compositional texture engineering for highly stable wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells
Tandem perovskite solar cells require stable, efficient wide-bandgap perovskites with mixed bromide and iodide anions, but these anions are prone to segregation during crystallization that can then limit the device voltage and operational stability. Jiang et al. determined that a gentle gas-quench method produced a bromine-rich surface layer, and that subsequent columnar growth created films with reduced defect density. Solar cells based on these films maintained 90% of their efficiency at 65°C for more than 2200 hours. All-perovskite tandem cells exhibited 27.1% efficiency resulting from a high open-circuit voltage of 2.2 volts. —PDS.
science.org
Engineered drug-loaded cellular membrane nanovesicles for efficient treatment of postsurgical cancer recurrence and metastasis
Cancer recurrence and metastasis are still common causes of postsurgery death in patients with solid tumors, suggesting that additional consolidation therapeutic strategies are necessary. We have previously found that oxaliplatin (OXA) treatment causes further up-regulation of CD155, which is abundantly expressed in tumors for resulting in increased sensitivity of cancer to anti-CD155 therapy. Here, we report O-TPNVs, which are TIGIT-expressing cell membrane and platelet cell membrane fusion nanovesicles (TPNVs) loaded with OXA. Platelet-derived membrane components enable O-TPNVs to target postsurgery wounds and interact with circulating tumor cells (CTCs). OXA directly kills residual tumor cells and CTCs, induces immunogenic cell death, and activates the immune system. TPNVs bind to CD155 on tumor cells, block the CD155/TIGIT pathway, and restore CD8+ T cell activity. In vivo analyses reveal that O-TPNVs achieve synergistic chemotherapeutic and immunotherapeutic effects, effectively inhibiting the recurrence and metastasis of triple-negative breast cancer (4T1) after surgery.
ajmc.com
Ganglion Cell Complex Thinning Associated With Faster Central Visual Field Decline
A retrospective cohort study found that rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex was associated with central visual field decline. Faster rates of central visual field (VF) decline were found to be associated with rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex (GCC), according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers believe that this could support the use of longitudinal macular optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to assist in clinical decision-making for glaucoma.
MedicalXpress
New method for early detection of multi-cancers based on human metabolism
Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world and is more difficult to cure when detected at a late stage. When cancer is detected at an early stage, the rates of survival increase drastically, but today only a few cancer types are screened for. An international study led by researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, shows that a new, previously untested method can easily find multiple types of newly formed cancers at the same time—including cancer types that are difficult to detect with comparable methods.
MedicalXpress
New method identifies spatial biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease progression in animal model
Many diseases affect how cells are spatially organized in tissues, such as in Alzheimer's disease, where amyloid-β proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain. Studying how cells differ in various regions of tissue could help scientists better understand the key changes that lead to Alzheimer's and other diseases. But integrating data on gene expression and cell structure and spatial location into the same analysis has proven challenging.
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Gene Therapy Show Clinical Improvements in Gaucher Type 1 and 3
AVROBIO plans to initiate a global phase 2/3 trial of AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023. AVROBIO’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 has demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in patients with type 1 Gaucher disease (GD1) as well as in the first patient with type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) dosed in the Gaurd1 phase 1/2 trial (NCT04145037).
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Anatomical barriers shield the brain from SARS-CoV-2 invasion at vulnerable interfaces
A common symptom of COVID-19 is a partial or complete loss of smell. The virus infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium and is thought to impair thereby the activity of the sensory neurons in this epithelium. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt in collaboration...
labpulse.com
Biomarkers present at initial COVID-19 infection hint at long COVID
Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York have found that gene expression patterns in plasma cells during the acute initial COVID-19 infection indicate whether or not the patient will go on to develop post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID. In the research, published...
Bertis Announces Research Results of AI-based Disease Diagnosis Model in the World’s Largest Academic Event in Proteomics
SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bertis, a proteomics-based precision medicine technology development company (CEOs Dong-young Noh, Seung-man Han), announced research results of AI-based disease diagnosis model, on December 8, 2022, at ‘Human Proteome Organization 2022 (HUPO 2022)’, the world’s largest academic event in the field of proteomics 1. According to the results of its research, Bertis developed a diagnosis model that can determine the presence of a disease solely with proteomic mass spectrometry data by applying deep learning-based AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005409/en/ Eric Y. Kim, Principal Machine Learning Engineer of Bertis Bioscience, is sharing the research results of a deep learning-based disease diagnosis model. (Photo: Business Wire)
spectrumnews.org
Microscopy mash-up quantifies, maps neural circuits
By melding two microscopy methods and a computational tool, researchers can quickly and precisely quantify neuronal connections in individual animals, according to a new study. The technique could make it faster to map the connectomes of autism mouse models and track how mutations in autism-associated genes rewire neural circuits. A...
science.org
Nanoscale covariance magnetometry with diamond quantum sensors
Color defect centers in diamond, such as the nitrogen vacancy center effect, behave as miniature compass needles. Their optical signature is sensitive to local magnetic fields with nanoscale resolution. To date, these sensing modalities have been largely limited to detecting static magnetic fields or sensing an ensemble average, providing access to dynamical behavior only indirectly. Rovny et al. developed a theoretical framework and demonstrate a new sensing modality for detecting spatiotemporal correlations from simultaneous measurements of two nitrogen vacancy defect centers in diamond. Covariance measurements open a window for sensing spatiotemporal dynamics through nanoscale magnetometry. —ISO.
