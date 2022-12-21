Read full article on original website
science.org
Endoreplication mediates cell size control via mechanochemical signaling from cell wall
Endoreplication is an evolutionarily conserved mechanism for increasing nuclear DNA content (ploidy). Ploidy frequently scales with final cell and organ size, suggesting a key role for endoreplication in these processes. However, exceptions exist, and, consequently, the endoreplication-size nexus remains enigmatic. Here, we show that prolonged tissue folding at the apical hook in Arabidopsis requires endoreplication asymmetry under the control of an auxin gradient. We identify a molecular pathway linking endoreplication levels to cell size through cell wall remodeling and stiffness modulation. We find that endoreplication is not only permissive for growth: Endoreplication reduction enhances wall stiffening, actively reducing cell size. The cell wall integrity kinase THESEUS plays a key role in this feedback loop. Our data thus explain the nonlinearity between ploidy levels and size while also providing a molecular mechanism linking mechanochemical signaling with endoreplication-mediated dynamic control of cell growth.
science.org
Symbiotic microbes aid host adaptation by metabolizing a deterrent host pine carbohydrate d-pinitol in a beetle-fungus invasive complex
The red turpentine beetle (RTB) is one of the most destructive invasive pests in China and solely consumes pine phloem containing high amounts of d-pinitol. Previous studies reported that d-pinitol exhibits deterrent effects on insects. However, it remains unknown how insects overcome d-pinitol during their host plant adaptation. We found that d-pinitol had an antagonistic effect on RTB, which mainly relied on gallery microbes to degrade d-pinitol to enhance host adaptation with mutualistic Leptographium procerum and two symbiotic bacteria, Erwinia and Serratia, responsible for this degradation. Genomic, transcriptomic, and functional investigations revealed that all three microbes can metabolize d-pinitol via different branches of the inositol pathway. Our results collectively highlight the contributions of symbiotic microbes in RTB’s adaptation to living on pine, thereby facilitating outbreaks of RTB in China. These findings further enrich our knowledge of symbiotic invasions and contribute to the further understanding of plant-insect interactions.
Harvard Health
Failure of tuberculosis treatment linked to bacterial resilience
Boston, MA – Researchers have discovered a new form of altered drug susceptibility—dubbed antibiotic resilience—that enables Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) to survive antibiotic treatment. The study, led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, could help inform future therapeutics and reduce treatment failure in tuberculosis patients. The...
science.org
Engineered drug-loaded cellular membrane nanovesicles for efficient treatment of postsurgical cancer recurrence and metastasis
Cancer recurrence and metastasis are still common causes of postsurgery death in patients with solid tumors, suggesting that additional consolidation therapeutic strategies are necessary. We have previously found that oxaliplatin (OXA) treatment causes further up-regulation of CD155, which is abundantly expressed in tumors for resulting in increased sensitivity of cancer to anti-CD155 therapy. Here, we report O-TPNVs, which are TIGIT-expressing cell membrane and platelet cell membrane fusion nanovesicles (TPNVs) loaded with OXA. Platelet-derived membrane components enable O-TPNVs to target postsurgery wounds and interact with circulating tumor cells (CTCs). OXA directly kills residual tumor cells and CTCs, induces immunogenic cell death, and activates the immune system. TPNVs bind to CD155 on tumor cells, block the CD155/TIGIT pathway, and restore CD8+ T cell activity. In vivo analyses reveal that O-TPNVs achieve synergistic chemotherapeutic and immunotherapeutic effects, effectively inhibiting the recurrence and metastasis of triple-negative breast cancer (4T1) after surgery.
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
science.org
Glia of C. elegans coordinate a protective organismal heat shock response independent of the neuronal thermosensory circuit
Aging organisms lose the ability to induce stress responses, becoming vulnerable to protein toxicity and tissue damage. Neurons can signal to peripheral tissues to induce protective organelle-specific stress responses. Recent work shows that glia can independently induce such responses. Here, we show that overexpression of heat shock factor 1 (hsf-1) in the four astrocyte-like cephalic sheath cells of Caenorhabditis elegans induces a non–cell-autonomous cytosolic unfolded protein response, also known as the heat shock response (HSR). These animals have increased lifespan and heat stress resistance and decreased protein aggregation. Glial HSR regulation is independent of canonical thermosensory circuitry and known neurotransmitters but requires the small clear vesicle release protein UNC-13. HSF-1 and the FOXO transcription factor DAF-16 are partially required in peripheral tissues for non–cell-autonomous HSR, longevity, and thermotolerance. Cephalic sheath glial hsf-1 overexpression also leads to pathogen resistance, suggesting a role for this signaling pathway in immune function.
science.org
Regulation of eIF4E guides a unique translational program to control erythroid maturation
Translation control is essential in balancing hematopoietic precursors and differentiation; however, the mechanisms underlying this program are poorly understood. We found that the activity of the major cap-binding protein eIF4E is unexpectedly regulated in a dynamic manner throughout erythropoiesis that is uncoupled from global protein synthesis rates. Moreover, eIF4E activity directs erythroid maturation, and increased eIF4E expression maintains cells in an early erythroid state associated with a translation program driving the expression of PTPN6 and Igf2bp1. A cytosine-enriched motif in the 5′ untranslated region is important for eIF4E-mediated translation specificity. Therefore, selective translation of key target genes necessary for the maintenance of early erythroid states by eIF4E highlights a unique mechanism used by hematopoietic precursors to rapidly elicit erythropoietic maturation upon need.
science.org
Epiregulin is a dendritic cell–derived EGFR ligand that maintains skin and lung fibrosis
While tissue fibrosis is the culminating event of many human inflammatory diseases, few anti-fibrotic therapies are available and the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving fibrosis remain unclear. Using single cell transcriptomics, Odell et al. found that skin from patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis was enriched for dendritic cells (DCs) producing the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand epiregulin. DC production of epiregulin could be induced by type I interferon and promoted NOTCH-mediated extracellular matrix gene expression in fibroblasts. In mouse models of bleomycin-induced skin and lung fibrosis, an epiregulin-neutralizing antibody alleviated fibrosis. These results identify a role for epiregulin-producing DCs in maintaining fibrosis and suggest that blocking epiregulin’s EGFR activity could be a promising therapeutic strategy for treating fibrotic diseases.
Phys.org
Droplets in cells found to determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on December 2.
science.org
Single-virus tracking reveals variant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins induce ACE2-independent membrane interactions
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) became a global health crisis after its emergence in 2019. Replication of the virus is initiated by binding of the viral spike (S) protein to human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) on the target cell surface. Mutations acquired by SARS-CoV-2 S variants likely influence virus-target cell interaction. Here, using single-virus tracking to capture these initial steps, we observe how viruses carrying variant S interact with target cells. Specificity for ACE2 occurs for viruses with the reference sequence or D614G mutation. Analysis of the Alpha, Beta, and Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant S proteins revealed a progressive altered cell interaction with a reduced dependence on ACE2. Notably, the Delta variant S affinity was independent of ACE2. These enhanced interactions may account for the increased transmissibility of variants. Knowledge of how mutations influence cell interaction is essential for vaccine development against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.
science.org
Compositional texture engineering for highly stable wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells
Tandem perovskite solar cells require stable, efficient wide-bandgap perovskites with mixed bromide and iodide anions, but these anions are prone to segregation during crystallization that can then limit the device voltage and operational stability. Jiang et al. determined that a gentle gas-quench method produced a bromine-rich surface layer, and that subsequent columnar growth created films with reduced defect density. Solar cells based on these films maintained 90% of their efficiency at 65°C for more than 2200 hours. All-perovskite tandem cells exhibited 27.1% efficiency resulting from a high open-circuit voltage of 2.2 volts. —PDS.
science.org
Principles of gene regulation quantitatively connect DNA to RNA and proteins in bacteria
Gene expression can in theory be modulated at the level of transcription or translation, but both of these processes have constraints that complicate prediction of their outputs. To obtain a better quantitative understanding of the control of gene expression in bacteria, Balakrishnan et al. measured promotor on-rates, messenger RNA abundance, and protein abundance for more than 1500 genes in the bacterium Escherichia coli under many different growth conditions. Protein abundance largely reflects gene promoter on-rates and transcription, but has to comply with general constraints that keep the protein concentration constant and limit the number of ribosomes—and thus translational capacity. The authors propose a balancing of transcription with translation through Rsd, a factor that controls the availability of RNA polymerase. Their results may be useful in the design of synthetic circuits in bacteria and the prediction of their behavior in various growth conditions. —LBR.
Massive tentacled microbe may be direct ancestor of all complex life
Scientists successfully grew Asgard archaea in the lab and took detailed images.
science.org
Freestanding epitaxial SrTiO nanomembranes via remote epitaxy using hybrid molecular beam epitaxy
The epitaxial growth of functional oxides using a substrate with a graphene layer is a highly desirable method for improving structural quality and obtaining freestanding epitaxial nanomembranes for scientific study, applications, and economical reuse of substrates. However, the aggressive oxidizing conditions typically used in growing epitaxial oxides can damage graphene. Here, we demonstrate the successful use of hybrid molecular beam epitaxy for SrTiO3 growth that does not require an independent oxygen source, thus avoiding graphene damage. This approach produces epitaxial films with self-regulating cation stoichiometry. Furthermore, the film (46-nm-thick SrTiO3) can be exfoliated and transferred to foreign substrates. These results open the door to future studies of previously unattainable freestanding oxide nanomembranes grown in an adsorption-controlled manner by hybrid molecular beam epitaxy. This approach has potentially important implications for the commercial application of perovskite oxides in flexible electronics and as a dielectric in van der Waals thin-film electronics.
science.org
Embracing disorder in solid-state batteries
Batteries have become indispensable devices of modern society (1). Lithiumion batteries are the most utilized electrochemical storage technology, but they have several challenges, including sustainability of material production, high cost per kilowatt-hour, and flammability of the organic liquid electrolyte (2). Solid electrolytes that can replace the liquid electrolyte are now being designed. The key target when designing a solid electrolyte is high ionic conductivity. All-solid-state batteries that have a solid electrolyte that electronically separates both electrodes and is mixed into the cathode composite for better interfacial contact may offer high energy density and power density, allowing for fast charging and improved safety (3, 4). On page 1320 of this issue, Zeng et al. (5) report that intentionally introducing chemical disorder to inorganic solid electrolytes can increase ionic conductivity by orders of magnitude, which in turn reduces the overall battery-cell resistance, leading to enhanced performance.
science.org
Ionocaloric refrigeration cycle
Solid- or liquid-state cooling strategies often rely on caloric effects in which materials are taken through some sort of phase change. Lilley and Prasher found that ions in solution can be used to control the melting and crystallization of a material, creating what the authors refer to as an ionocaloric cycle (see the Perspective by Defay). This cycle could drive refrigeration that is competitive with other caloric cooling strategies. —BG.
endpts.com
WIB22: Leading NK cell researcher reflects on roots in Iran, the UK and Texas
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. In a small but widely-cited 11-person study published in NEJM in 2020, seven patients saw signs of their cancer completely go away after getting a new therapy made from natural killer cells. The study was one of the earliest to provide clinical proof that the experimental treatment method had promise.
myscience.org
How chemical modifications on DNA keep genes off
Several diseases, including certain types of cancer and some neurodevelopmental conditions, have aberrant patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that regulates gene expression in ways that keep genes in the ’off’ position. FMI researchers found that DNA methylation keeps genes silent mostly by inhibiting the binding of DNA by transcription factors — proteins that control how genes are expressed. The findings advance our understanding of how chemical modifications on DNA regulate gene expression.
science.org
Usp22 is an intracellular regulator of systemic emergency hematopoiesis
To support increased demands on the immune system in response to infection or inflammation, activation of emergency hematopoiesis stimulates hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) proliferation and myeloid-biased differentiation. Whereas pathogen recognition or inflammatory cytokines are typically involved in initiating this process, Dietlein et al. found that mice lacking the deubiquitinase USP22 in hematopoietic cells spontaneously adopt a state of emergency hematopoiesis in the absence of an infection. H2B monoubiquitination, an activating histone modification, was increased at interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) loci, corresponding to increased ISG expression in USP22-deficient HSCs. USP22-deficient mice were protected against bacterial infection, demonstrating that USP22 cell-intrinsically restrains hematopoietic responses that confer innate immune protection against pathogens.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Approach Provides a Window Into Autoimmunity’s Origins
Autoimmune diseases are thought to be the result of mistaken identity. Immune cells on patrol, armed and ready to defend the body against invading pathogens, mistake normal human cells for infected cells and turn their weapons on their own healthy tissues. In most cases, though, finding the source of the confusion — the tiny fragment of normal human protein that looks dangerously similar to a protein from a pathogen — has been challenging for scientists. That missing piece of the puzzle has hampered efforts to develop effective diagnostics and specific therapies for many autoimmune conditions.
