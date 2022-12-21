Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
science.org
Embracing disorder in solid-state batteries
Batteries have become indispensable devices of modern society (1). Lithiumion batteries are the most utilized electrochemical storage technology, but they have several challenges, including sustainability of material production, high cost per kilowatt-hour, and flammability of the organic liquid electrolyte (2). Solid electrolytes that can replace the liquid electrolyte are now being designed. The key target when designing a solid electrolyte is high ionic conductivity. All-solid-state batteries that have a solid electrolyte that electronically separates both electrodes and is mixed into the cathode composite for better interfacial contact may offer high energy density and power density, allowing for fast charging and improved safety (3, 4). On page 1320 of this issue, Zeng et al. (5) report that intentionally introducing chemical disorder to inorganic solid electrolytes can increase ionic conductivity by orders of magnitude, which in turn reduces the overall battery-cell resistance, leading to enhanced performance.
High-powered lasers illuminate toilets spewing invisible aerosol plumes with every flush
John Crimaldi is a professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado—Boulder. Every time you flush a toilet, it releases plumes of tiny water droplets into the air around you. These droplets, called aerosol plumes, can spread pathogens from human waste and expose people in public restrooms to contagious diseases. Scientific understanding of the spread of aerosol plumes – and public awareness of their existence – has been hampered by the fact that they are normally invisible. My colleagues Aaron True, Karl Linden, Mark Hernandez, Lars Larson and Anna Pauls and I were able to use high-power lasers to illuminate these...
science.org
Compositional texture engineering for highly stable wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells
Tandem perovskite solar cells require stable, efficient wide-bandgap perovskites with mixed bromide and iodide anions, but these anions are prone to segregation during crystallization that can then limit the device voltage and operational stability. Jiang et al. determined that a gentle gas-quench method produced a bromine-rich surface layer, and that subsequent columnar growth created films with reduced defect density. Solar cells based on these films maintained 90% of their efficiency at 65°C for more than 2200 hours. All-perovskite tandem cells exhibited 27.1% efficiency resulting from a high open-circuit voltage of 2.2 volts. —PDS.
science.org
ACTR5 controls CDKN2A and tumor progression in an INO80-independent manner
Epigenetic dysregulation of cell cycle is a hallmark of tumorigenesis in multiple cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Nonetheless, the epigenetic mechanisms underlying the aberrant cell cycle signaling and therapeutic response remain unclear. Here, we used an epigenetics-focused CRISPR interference screen and identified ACTR5 (actin-related protein 5), a component of the INO80 chromatin remodeling complex, to be essential for HCC tumor progression. Suppression of ACTR5 activated CDKN2A expression, ablated CDK/E2F-driven cell cycle signaling, and attenuated HCC tumor growth. Furthermore, high-density CRISPR gene tiling scans revealed a distinct HCC-specific usage of ACTR5 and its interacting partner IES6 compared to the other INO80 complex members, suggesting an INO80-independent mechanism of ACTR5/IES6 in supporting the HCC proliferation. Last, our study revealed the synergism between ACTR5/IES6-targeting and pharmacological inhibition of CDK in treating HCC. These results indicate that the dynamic interplay between epigenetic regulators, tumor suppressors, and cell cycle machinery could provide novel opportunities for combinational HCC therapy.
science.org
Three-dimensional nanofabrication via ultrafast laser patterning and kinetically regulated material assembly
Fabricating high-resolution and complex objects with additive manufacturing across a wide range of materials is challenging. Han et al. synthesized very finely detailed objects from a wide range of materials using femtosecond light sheets and nanoparticle-laden hydrogels. The strategy works for ceramics, polymers, metals, semiconductors, and other materials while still maintaining fine feature sizes. This technique could enable nanofabrication across different classes of materials. —BG.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
Toshiba Develops SiC MOSFET with Embedded Schottky Barrier Diode that Delivers Low On-Resistance and High Reliability
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and Toshiba Corporation (collectively “Toshiba”) have developed an SiC metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) that arranges embedded Schottky barrier diodes (SBD) in a check pattern (check-pattern embedded SBD) to realize both low on-resistance and high reliability. Toshiba has confirmed that the design secures an approximately 20% reduction in on-resistance [1] (R on A) against its current SiC MOSFET, with no loss of reliability. [2] This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006103/en/ Toshiba: Schematic diagram of MOSFETs with newly developed check pattern embedded SBD-SiC MOSFET (Graphic: Business Wire) Power...
science.org
Ionocaloric refrigeration cycle
Solid- or liquid-state cooling strategies often rely on caloric effects in which materials are taken through some sort of phase change. Lilley and Prasher found that ions in solution can be used to control the melting and crystallization of a material, creating what the authors refer to as an ionocaloric cycle (see the Perspective by Defay). This cycle could drive refrigeration that is competitive with other caloric cooling strategies. —BG.
science.org
Data blind: Universities lag in capturing and exploiting data
Research universities are large, complex organizations that generate vast amounts of administrative and research data. If exploited effectively, these data can aid in addressing myriad challenges. Yet universities lag behind industry, business, and government in deriving strategic value from their data resources (1). We recently conducted interviews on the state of data-informed decision-making with university leaders who were highly attuned to how well their institutional data systems and organizational structures are serving them and to the kinds of data capture and exploitation most needed. Findings from this exploratory study shed light on ways in which universities are data rich, data poor, and—sometimes—intentionally data blind. They point toward the need for leadership that supports a panoramic view of the data infrastructure and policies at play within individual universities, whether realized by creating a new senior role with relevant authority and budget or through greater multistakeholder coordination.
science.org
Regulation of eIF4E guides a unique translational program to control erythroid maturation
Translation control is essential in balancing hematopoietic precursors and differentiation; however, the mechanisms underlying this program are poorly understood. We found that the activity of the major cap-binding protein eIF4E is unexpectedly regulated in a dynamic manner throughout erythropoiesis that is uncoupled from global protein synthesis rates. Moreover, eIF4E activity directs erythroid maturation, and increased eIF4E expression maintains cells in an early erythroid state associated with a translation program driving the expression of PTPN6 and Igf2bp1. A cytosine-enriched motif in the 5′ untranslated region is important for eIF4E-mediated translation specificity. Therefore, selective translation of key target genes necessary for the maintenance of early erythroid states by eIF4E highlights a unique mechanism used by hematopoietic precursors to rapidly elicit erythropoietic maturation upon need.
science.org
Liquid metal synthesis solvents for metallic crystals
Metals will easily dissolve in liquid gallium at elevated temperatures and then precipitate out of solution when cooled down. However, the high surface tension of the liquid metal makes it very difficult to extract these crystals. Idrus-Saidi et al. developed an extraction method achieved by applying a voltage to the liquid metal solution while vacuum filtrating. The resulting crystals can have intricate morphologies, with some looking similar to snowflakes. This strategy should produce a variety of morphologies for metal particles across a wide range of different elements and alloys. —BG.
science.org
Nanoscale covariance magnetometry with diamond quantum sensors
Color defect centers in diamond, such as the nitrogen vacancy center effect, behave as miniature compass needles. Their optical signature is sensitive to local magnetic fields with nanoscale resolution. To date, these sensing modalities have been largely limited to detecting static magnetic fields or sensing an ensemble average, providing access to dynamical behavior only indirectly. Rovny et al. developed a theoretical framework and demonstrate a new sensing modality for detecting spatiotemporal correlations from simultaneous measurements of two nitrogen vacancy defect centers in diamond. Covariance measurements open a window for sensing spatiotemporal dynamics through nanoscale magnetometry. —ISO.
science.org
High-entropy mechanism to boost ionic conductivity
A key property for solid-state battery electrolytes is the ability to rapidly transport lithium ions. This property can be achieved by developing a percolating pathway or by increasing the mobility of the carrier ions in the electrolyte. However, standard design methods limit the selection of dopants and complicate the synthesis. Zeng et al. adapted some of the concepts of high-entropy materials to the development of solid electrolytes (see the Perspective by Botros and Janek). The addition of a mixture of high-entropy metal cations induces local disorder, thus creating overlapping site energy distributions for charge-carrying ions. This approach results in a percolating network of connected sites with a reduced energy difference and correspondingly fast lithium ion transport, as demonstrated for lithium- and sodium-based batteries. —MSL.
These powerful solar panels are as thin as a human hair
The new solar cells could turn almost any surface into a power generator. Melanie Gonick, MITThe panels generate 18 times more power-per-kilogram than traditional solar technology.
PV Tech
Q&A: JA Solar discusses benefits of its DeepBlue 4.0 X n-type module
Earlier this year, JA Solar launched its first n-type PV module, available in three variants and suitable for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. Based on 182 wafers, the DeepBlue 4.0 X is the result of extensive research and development, with JA and certification company TÜV NORD carrying out a one-year energy yield test to verify the power generation performance of the product.
science.org
Freestanding epitaxial SrTiO nanomembranes via remote epitaxy using hybrid molecular beam epitaxy
The epitaxial growth of functional oxides using a substrate with a graphene layer is a highly desirable method for improving structural quality and obtaining freestanding epitaxial nanomembranes for scientific study, applications, and economical reuse of substrates. However, the aggressive oxidizing conditions typically used in growing epitaxial oxides can damage graphene. Here, we demonstrate the successful use of hybrid molecular beam epitaxy for SrTiO3 growth that does not require an independent oxygen source, thus avoiding graphene damage. This approach produces epitaxial films with self-regulating cation stoichiometry. Furthermore, the film (46-nm-thick SrTiO3) can be exfoliated and transferred to foreign substrates. These results open the door to future studies of previously unattainable freestanding oxide nanomembranes grown in an adsorption-controlled manner by hybrid molecular beam epitaxy. This approach has potentially important implications for the commercial application of perovskite oxides in flexible electronics and as a dielectric in van der Waals thin-film electronics.
Comments / 0