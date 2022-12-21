ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rapid assessment of adult abundance and demographic connectivity from juvenile kin pairs in a critically endangered species

By Toby A. Patterson https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7150-9205
science.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
hypebeast.com

Vandals Destroyed Ancient Cave Art in Australia

Dating back roughly 30,000 years. Vandals have defaced the Nullarbor Plain art carved into the walls of South Australia’s Koonalda Cave. The ancient rock art dates back roughly 30,000 years and was cherished by the Aboriginal Mirning people native to the region. “This is quite frankly shocking,” said South...
People

30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Australian Cave Destroyed by Vandals: 'Massive, Tragic Loss'

Ancient artwork has been destroyed by vandals who carved a message into the walls of the national heritage site Koonalda Cave in South Australia. According to BBC, the ancestors of Australia's Aboriginal Mirning people created art on the cave's chalk limestone walls about 30,000 years ago. The designs had survived until vandals recently entered through the cave's steel gate and carved a message over the artwork.
Apartment Therapy

This Underwater Garden Can Grow 600 Species of Crops

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IGN

Most Ancient DNA Ever Discovered Reveals a Thriving Ecosystem Lost to Time

Scientists have identified the most ancient DNA ever discovered, and in the process revealed a complex ecosystem that existed two million years ago in modern day Greenland, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Nature. The double helix-shaped molicule Deoxyribonucleic acid (or DNA for short)...
CBS Sacramento

"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal

It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
1470 WMBD

Botswana investigates elephant deaths near Chobe National Park

GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana is investigating a new spate of elephant deaths in the north of the country, two years after authorities said naturally produced toxins had killed more than 300 elephants. The dead elephants were first found by conservation group Elephants Without Borders (EWB), which counted 57 carcasses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy