Rapid assessment of adult abundance and demographic connectivity from juvenile kin pairs in a critically endangered species

Read full article on original website
Related
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
hypebeast.com
Vandals Destroyed Ancient Cave Art in Australia
Dating back roughly 30,000 years. Vandals have defaced the Nullarbor Plain art carved into the walls of South Australia’s Koonalda Cave. The ancient rock art dates back roughly 30,000 years and was cherished by the Aboriginal Mirning people native to the region. “This is quite frankly shocking,” said South...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Australian Cave Destroyed by Vandals: 'Massive, Tragic Loss'
Ancient artwork has been destroyed by vandals who carved a message into the walls of the national heritage site Koonalda Cave in South Australia. According to BBC, the ancestors of Australia's Aboriginal Mirning people created art on the cave's chalk limestone walls about 30,000 years ago. The designs had survived until vandals recently entered through the cave's steel gate and carved a message over the artwork.
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
200-Million-Year-Old Lizard Fossil Found in Cupboard Changes Everything Scientists Know About Reptiles
Recently, fossilized remains of a 200-million-year-old lizard were found in a cupboard of the Natural History Museum in London. Now, it’s changed what archaeologists initially believed about the lizard’s origin. The lizard, also known as Christened Cryptovaranoides microlanius, has jaws with razor-sharp teeth. They were great at capturing...
Massive graveyard of fossilized shark teeth found deep in the Indian Ocean
Australian researchers discovered 750 shark teeth deep in the Indian Ocean.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
This Underwater Garden Can Grow 600 Species of Crops
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
IGN
Most Ancient DNA Ever Discovered Reveals a Thriving Ecosystem Lost to Time
Scientists have identified the most ancient DNA ever discovered, and in the process revealed a complex ecosystem that existed two million years ago in modern day Greenland, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Nature. The double helix-shaped molicule Deoxyribonucleic acid (or DNA for short)...
natureworldnews.com
Two Species of Mountain Frogs Found in Protected Habitat Might be Extinct by 2055 — Gondwana
Even though two mountain frog species have a protected habitat in Gondwana, research indicated that they may become extinct by the year 2055. According to urban legend, a frog placed in cold water that is brought to a boil will not respond and will perish horribly. Even though this is...
The Black Death's legacy, Neanderthal family ties, and other secrets revealed by ancient DNA in 2022
The fast-expanding field of ancient DNA, formally known as paleogenetics, came of age in 2022, with scientists unlocking astonishing secrets from genetic material hidden in bones, teeth — even dirt.
"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal
It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
Last of the 'Super Tuskers': Saving Kenya's majestic megafauna
In Kenya's Tsavo East National Park, conservationists are fighting to protect the country's last remaining "Super Tuskers" -- male elephants with huge tusks.
1470 WMBD
Botswana investigates elephant deaths near Chobe National Park
GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana is investigating a new spate of elephant deaths in the north of the country, two years after authorities said naturally produced toxins had killed more than 300 elephants. The dead elephants were first found by conservation group Elephants Without Borders (EWB), which counted 57 carcasses...
A third skull is discovered in China possibly belonging to the Homo erectus species
A third ancient human skull has been discovered in central China in remarkably intact condition that could provide a fuller picture of the diverse family tree of archaic humans living throughout Eurasia in prehistoric times, according to a report by nature magazine published on Tuesday. It was uncovered a mere...
Comments / 0