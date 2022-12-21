Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Early Viread and Infant Vaccination Prevents Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B
A simplified regimen of Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) for pregnant women plus infant vaccination for hepatitis B virus (HBV) eliminated vertical transmission even without the use of HBV immunoglobulin, or antibody therapy, according to findings presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting. Without any intervention, the risk of HBV transmission from...
science.org
ACTR5 controls CDKN2A and tumor progression in an INO80-independent manner
Epigenetic dysregulation of cell cycle is a hallmark of tumorigenesis in multiple cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Nonetheless, the epigenetic mechanisms underlying the aberrant cell cycle signaling and therapeutic response remain unclear. Here, we used an epigenetics-focused CRISPR interference screen and identified ACTR5 (actin-related protein 5), a component of the INO80 chromatin remodeling complex, to be essential for HCC tumor progression. Suppression of ACTR5 activated CDKN2A expression, ablated CDK/E2F-driven cell cycle signaling, and attenuated HCC tumor growth. Furthermore, high-density CRISPR gene tiling scans revealed a distinct HCC-specific usage of ACTR5 and its interacting partner IES6 compared to the other INO80 complex members, suggesting an INO80-independent mechanism of ACTR5/IES6 in supporting the HCC proliferation. Last, our study revealed the synergism between ACTR5/IES6-targeting and pharmacological inhibition of CDK in treating HCC. These results indicate that the dynamic interplay between epigenetic regulators, tumor suppressors, and cell cycle machinery could provide novel opportunities for combinational HCC therapy.
targetedonc.com
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Maintains Survival Advantage Over T-DM1 After Years HER2+ mBC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in overall versus TDM-1 as well as a continued PFS benefit, according to Sara A. Hurvitz, MD. In the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial (NCT03529110), patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer experienced a significant survival benefit when treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki...
labroots.com
Mucus Eating Microbe Contributes to Major Cancer Treatment Complication
Akkermansia muciniphila loves to degrade mucin, a molecule found in mucus. We’ve identified this and other mucus-degrading bacteria of our gut microbiome as playing a role in various human diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and colonic epithelial carcinogenesis. New research suggests this microbe plays a role in a deadly cancer treatment complication.
science.org
Epiregulin is a dendritic cell–derived EGFR ligand that maintains skin and lung fibrosis
While tissue fibrosis is the culminating event of many human inflammatory diseases, few anti-fibrotic therapies are available and the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving fibrosis remain unclear. Using single cell transcriptomics, Odell et al. found that skin from patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis was enriched for dendritic cells (DCs) producing the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand epiregulin. DC production of epiregulin could be induced by type I interferon and promoted NOTCH-mediated extracellular matrix gene expression in fibroblasts. In mouse models of bleomycin-induced skin and lung fibrosis, an epiregulin-neutralizing antibody alleviated fibrosis. These results identify a role for epiregulin-producing DCs in maintaining fibrosis and suggest that blocking epiregulin’s EGFR activity could be a promising therapeutic strategy for treating fibrotic diseases.
ajmc.com
Ganglion Cell Complex Thinning Associated With Faster Central Visual Field Decline
A retrospective cohort study found that rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex was associated with central visual field decline. Faster rates of central visual field (VF) decline were found to be associated with rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex (GCC), according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers believe that this could support the use of longitudinal macular optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to assist in clinical decision-making for glaucoma.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
technologynetworks.com
Detecting Cancer From a Droplet of Blood
In 2000, the Human Genome Project (HGP) announced it had completed a working draft of the human genome sequence – a genetic “blueprint” of a human being. In the same year, a new project emerged, one that sought to look “beyond the genome”: The Human Protein Atlas, which aims to map all of the human proteins in cells, tissues and organs. A cell, tissue or organism’s proteome – the complete set of proteins it expresses at a given time – reflects its dynamic state more accurately than its DNA code. Genes could be turned “on” or “off”, proteins might undergo post-translational modification – processes that can determine, or perturb, a cell’s function.
scitechdaily.com
Columbia University Obesity Treatment: Nanotechnology Reduces Fat at Targeted Locations
Positively Charged Nanomaterials Treat Obesity Anywhere You Want. Columbia University researchers discover that the cationic-charged P-G3 reduces fat at targeted locations by inhibiting the unhealthy lipid storage of enlarged fat cells. For a long time, scientists have been working on how to treat obesity, a serious condition that can lead...
technologynetworks.com
New Tool Induces Long-Term Changes in Neurons Using Light
Nearly 20 years ago, scientists developed ways to stimulate or silence neurons by shining light on them. This technique, known as optogenetics, allows researchers to discover the functions of specific neurons and how they communicate with other neurons to form circuits. Building on that technique, MIT and Harvard University researchers...
labpulse.com
Severe COVID-19 linked in study with genetic signs of brain aging
In a series of experiments, scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston have found that gene profiles in the brains of patients with COVID-19 are similar to those observed in aging brains. Using RNA sequencing to measure the levels of every gene expressed in tissue samples, the scientists...
myscience.org
How chemical modifications on DNA keep genes off
Several diseases, including certain types of cancer and some neurodevelopmental conditions, have aberrant patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that regulates gene expression in ways that keep genes in the ’off’ position. FMI researchers found that DNA methylation keeps genes silent mostly by inhibiting the binding of DNA by transcription factors — proteins that control how genes are expressed. The findings advance our understanding of how chemical modifications on DNA regulate gene expression.
science.org
Glia of C. elegans coordinate a protective organismal heat shock response independent of the neuronal thermosensory circuit
Aging organisms lose the ability to induce stress responses, becoming vulnerable to protein toxicity and tissue damage. Neurons can signal to peripheral tissues to induce protective organelle-specific stress responses. Recent work shows that glia can independently induce such responses. Here, we show that overexpression of heat shock factor 1 (hsf-1) in the four astrocyte-like cephalic sheath cells of Caenorhabditis elegans induces a non–cell-autonomous cytosolic unfolded protein response, also known as the heat shock response (HSR). These animals have increased lifespan and heat stress resistance and decreased protein aggregation. Glial HSR regulation is independent of canonical thermosensory circuitry and known neurotransmitters but requires the small clear vesicle release protein UNC-13. HSF-1 and the FOXO transcription factor DAF-16 are partially required in peripheral tissues for non–cell-autonomous HSR, longevity, and thermotolerance. Cephalic sheath glial hsf-1 overexpression also leads to pathogen resistance, suggesting a role for this signaling pathway in immune function.
technologynetworks.com
Study Shows How Cells Gain Control Over Their Bacterial Symbionts
Modern eukaryotic cells contain numerous so-called organelles, which once used to be independent bacteria. In order to understand how these bacteria were integrated into the cells in the course of evolution and how they are controlled, a research team from the Institute of Microbial Cell Biology at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has examined the single-celled flagellate Angomonas deanei, which contains a bacterium that was taken up relatively recently. In the journal Current Biology, the biologists now describe how certain proteins in the flagellate control the cell division process of the bacterium, among other things.
science.org
Epigenetic clocks, aging, and cancer
Cancer and aging are accompanied by stereotyped changes to the epigenetic landscape, including progressive loss of DNA methylation over gene-poor genomic regions (1, 2). Global hypomethylation arises in cells that have undergone many divisions, likely owing to imperfect maintenance. Evidence suggests that global hypomethylation represents a “mitotic clock” that counts divisions in somatic cells and functions to restrain aging cells and limit malignant progression. Therapies that modulate the pace of methylation loss or eliminate hypomethylated cells could alleviate agingassociated diseases or cancers.
